10 great gifts for a memorable Christmas

If you’re still struggling with what to gift your loved ones this Christmas, we’ve found a few items and experiences they’re bound to love — from a tropical escape in the Maldives to professional cameras and scented bath bombs for heavenly soaks.

Give them a gift to remember with a winter sun getaway

(Oblu)

Take your loved ones to a sunshine paradise in the Maldives. Set alongside a dreamy white-sand beach and over a sparkling turquoise lagoon, the five-star, adults-only Oblu Select Lobigili resort comprises 68 stylish villas with nature-inspired interiors and a secluded, castaway feel.

Its name translates to “the island of love”, with loabi meaning love and gili meaning island in the Maldivian language of Dhivehi. Expect first-rate hospitality, with two island hostesses assigned for each guest to ensure a personalised, fully pampered stay. Accessible to all, the “Lobi Plan” offers dining options, including Only Blu, the largest under-ocean restaurant in the Maldives, unlimited premium spirits and wines, snorkelling, ocean excursions, in-villa mini bars and spa experiences.

Find out more

Treat them to bespoke vitamin gummies

(Nourished)

Seeking a colourful alternative to classic vitamins to give your loved ones a health boost? Consider Nourished’s sugar-free, 3D-printed gummies. Believing that everyone should be able to personalise their health and wellness, Nourished has come up with a clever way to fine-tune people’s nutrition, with its bespoke super-nutrient gummies.

After a two-minute online consultation, which includes questions on how tired your friend is and how much exercise they’re getting, Nourished will recommend seven nutrients for them, such as ashwagandha, CoQ10 and milk thistle extract, which could contribute to healthier mind, body and lifestyle. It will then print the personalised, plant-based gummy vitamins to order, delivered in eco-conscious packaging – home compostable and 100 per cent plastic free – straight to your door and ready for gifting.

Find out more

Shop gifts from a Scandinavian fashion label

(Gudrun Sjödén)

Add a touch of folklore to this year’s festivities with Gudrun Sjödén’s vibrant pieces. The brand’s Christmas collection (set for release on 15 November 2022) is inspired by Nordic traditions with sinuous botanical motifs, bold patterns and a rich colour palette that’ll make the fashionista in your gang super-happy.

Scandinavian regions known for their heritage textile art have lent their names to different chapters of the collection, while nature is reflected in many of the motifs – from folky, bold roses to frosty flowers, arctic starflowers and golden oranges. The fibres are also kind to people and the planet, made with a certified sustainable production process using organic cotton and recycled materials.

Visit Gudrun Sjödén to find out more

Delight your pet with delicious treats

(Burns)

Pets deserve their own gifts this festive season, so ditch the table scraps and give your pooch something they’ll really love. Hand-cooked in Wales and sustainably produced, Burns Christmas Turkey is a wholesome, hypoallergenic wet food for dogs. It contains only wholesome ingredients, including turkey, organic wholegrain brown rice, carrots, vitamins and minerals.

Tasty and perfectly balanced on its own, it makes for the ideal healthy Christmas treat. The product is suitable for adult and senior dogs of any breed. For something even more special, opt for the Burns’s limited-edition Christmas Turkey Gift Box, which contains the turkey wet food, as well as turkey bites and turkey-and-potato dry food.

Visit Burns to find out more

Attend a festive light show

(Lightopia)

If a spectacular light display is what you’re after, grab your friends and head to London’s Crystal Palace Park for Lightopia: the breathtaking festival includes an array of light installations and festivities meant to enchant children and adults alike.

Picture a dragon that illuminates the surrounding trees; a 40-metre-wide, 15-metre-tall water show that features beloved Christmas imagery, including a giant Santa, Rudolf, and snowflakes; a magical forest, home to mythical winged creatures and a haunted road; and a stunning installation of snowmen, baubles and sugar canes.

Save 15 per cent on entry tickets with code “LFLTPD15”london.lightopiafestival.com/book and enjoy a Christmas day out you’ll never forget (offer valid until 2 January 2023).

Find out more

Help your friends capture their happiest moments on camera

(MPB)

Those passionate about visual storytelling – or simply looking for a good camera – will appreciate a photo or video kit gift for Christmas. MPB is an online platform that allows you to buy, sell and trade in photography and videography equipment, while making kit more accessible to everyone. The company recirculates more than 350,000 items of used kit every year.

On average, used kit from MPB costs a third less than new, and the average MPB payout is £650, giving you the chance to upgrade camera equipment to a better model for a cheaper price.

Browse MPB’s range of cameras and accessories

Make their bath-time extra-special

(VBC)

Got a friend who loves a long, relaxing soak? VBC offers a series of novelty bath bombs that promise to make their bath experience super-fun. This small cosmetic business in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, hand-makes all products to a high quality, offering a number of themes, so there’s something for every taste.

VBC’s gift sets can be the ideal Christmas gift for wellness enthusiasts, each of them coming with its own gift wrap. You can also add your own personalised message in the gift, to make it extra-special for the person you’re offering it to. All products are cruelty free and suitable for vegans. Get 10 per cent off the bath bombs with code “OFFER88” (offer valid until 21 December 2022).

Find out more

Get reliable solar generators for a friend’s home

(Jackery)

Eco-conscious, high-tech enthusiasts will love Jackery’s solar solution, which combines a portable power station with solar panels – essentially, it converts the sun’s energy into electrical power, storing it in the power station for later usage. Green, quiet, and fuel-free, it features AC three-pin sockets and different USB ports, capable of charging home appliances up to 2,000 watts, including phones, laptops, TVs, electric blankets and microwave ovens.

The pure sine wave output and BMS battery protection system will ensure your friend’s electricity power source is safe and reliable, without depleting appliances. Going solar could help reduce their energy bills, as well as being a great solution for home emergency usage.

Enjoy up to 25 per cent off on all Jackery products at Amazon or Jackery (offer available from 24 to 28 November 2022).

Buy now from Amazon

Buy now from Jackery

Help someone drive safely this winter with a premium dash cam

(Nextbase)

Nextbase’s award-winning dash cams could be the perfect – and most responsible – gift this Christmas. The cameras serve as a guardian on the road and drivers could save up to 30 per cent on their insurance just by having one installed. This helps support them from false liability claims, while protecting their no claims bonus.

The brand’s current range features industry-leading image quality, equipped with Amazon Alexa and what3words, and a potentially life-saving feature that automatically calls the emergency services in the event of an accident.

Get a 10 per cent discount using code “NBONLINE22” until 19 December 2022. (UK customers only).

Visit NextBase to find out more

Purchase precious metals for your loved ones

(Baird & Co)

For those seeking a more unconventional gift, why not consider one that’s worth its weight in gold? As well as trading in bullion, Baird & Co offers CGT-exempt gold coins and produces its own investment bars in various sizes. Gift a gold bar to a friend or loved one as an asset to add to their existing SIPP (self-invested personal pension) portfolio or SASS (small, self-administered scheme).

Customers can take advantage of the Baird & Co buy-back scheme, and buy and sell their allocation at competitive prices. With industrial products, numismatic coins and manufacturing materials such as casting grains, sheet, wire, stampings and bespoke products, Baird & Co can facilitate all your precious metal needs. The company sources much of its feedstock from the secondary market, meaning that most of its bullion doesn’t require additional extractive or environmentally damaging processes.

Find out more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a new digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.