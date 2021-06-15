Six products to gift well-groomed dads this Father’s Day

You have a lot going on at the moment, we know. You’re figuring out if going back to the office is worth the commute; you’re doing crazy math to equally divide all your mates in groups of six so that you can meet them all up at the local; and you’re learning basic Spanish to understand if you’ll need to quarantine once you arrive in Ibiza for your first vacation in years.

But don’t use all this as an excuse to gift your dad another boring tie on Father’s Day, next 20 June. This year, you can be the one passing the knowledge down: hide the bar soap and buy him a Father’s Day limited-edition Clinique for Men skincare routine. The Essential Grooming kit has an excellent value for money - £20 for products worth £30 or more.

Whether he’s in his 40s or his 70s, he should know that good skincare is one of the most powerful tools he has against wrinkles and dark circles.

Powered by 50 years of dermatologist-driven expertise, the Clinique for Men range includes award-winning moisturisers, must-have cleansers, and shaving solutions: once he sees his face after a few weeks of moisturiser, he won’t ever go back.

Here, we selected six Clinique for Men kits and products you can find at Boots.com to make your papa age more like Paul Rudd and less like Keith Richards.

Kits

Your father doesn’t have to be a grooming wizard to appreciate this selection of skincare kits.

Clinique for Men Essentials Kit

Clinique For Men Daily Essentials Kit, £20 at Boots.com (Clinique)

Your dad is busy, so don’t waste his time by lecturing him on everything from Vitamin A to Zits. Get him the Clinique for Men Essential Kit instead, six of Clinique’s hero formulas to fast-track him to look at his best.

Clinique has created the Swiss army knife of a man’s skincare routine. This multi-step facial treatment – from face wash, scrub, Aloe shave gel, and anti-age cream – should be in every dad’s arsenal.

Included is also the Clinique For Men Super Energizer™ SPF 40 Anti-Fatigue Hydrating Concentrate to lock in moisture, shield against pollution with antioxidant defense, and energise the skin for up to 12 hours.

Mum will appreciate the results, too.

Buy now

Clinique For Men Starter Kit – Daily Intense Hydration

Clinique For Men Daily Intense Hydration Kit, £12 at Boots.com (Clinique)

Does your dad have a refined taste but dry skin? This set of customized formulas keeps even the driest skins feeling smooth and comfortable anytime, anywhere. Face Wash cleanses gently yet thoroughly, while the luxurious Cream Shave provides a rich buffer against razor drag and nicks. An ultralight Maximum Hydrator delivers moisture boost for instantly plumper skin that lasts a full 24 hours. Simple solutions for intense hydration—perfectly sized to travel.

Buy now

Clinique for Men Starter Kit – Daily Age Repair

Clinique for Men Daily Age Repair Kit, £12 at Boots.com (Clinique)

Let’s go back to the basics. The Daily Age Repair Starter Kit will help your father get more mileage out of what he’s got with a combination of Face Wash, Cream Shave, and Anti-Age Moisturizer that will help him combat lines, wrinkles, and dullness while boosting his skin’s support structure.

Buy now

Mix & Match

Not yet sure you want to commit to a whole new routine? Start by giving these products a try.

Clinique Skin Supplies for Men M Protect SPF 21 100ml

Clinique Skin Supplies for Men M Protect SPF 21, 100ml, £26 at Boots.com (Clinique)

Now that he’s vaccinated and allowed back outside, your dad should be wearing sunscreen every day. Yes, every day. UV rays are the biggest factor in his skin’s aging so instead of using a moisturizer, he can get double the anti-aging benefits by using sunscreen - even if he’s not headed to the beach (not yet, at least).

Buy now

Clinique For Men Charcoal Cleanser 200ml

Clinique For Men Charcoal Cleanser, 200ml, £19.50 at Boots.com (Clinique)

Gentle is the word you’re looking for. Natural charcoal draws out the dirt and excess oil that can clog pores and are often the culprit of blackhead breakouts. It targets bacteria and protects the skin’s moisture barrier leaving the skin feeling fresh so that dad can focus on building those shelves he promised your mother twenty years ago.

Buy now

Clinique For Men Maximum Hydrator 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 50ml

Clinique For Men Maximum Hydrator 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator 50ml, £37 at Boots.com (Clinique)

Need a low-maintenance moisturiser that can put up with your dad’s extreme lifestyle? This is an oil-free gel cream that instantly boosts hydration and rehydrates for 72 hours—even after washing your face.

While your father watches reruns of football matches at the pub, the Maximum Hydrator helps his skin create its own internal water source and locks in all that moisture for hydrated, healthy-looking skin.

Buy now

Want to see more targeted skincare solutions created by experts with tried-and-tested ingredients? Discover the Clinique for Men range at Boots.com, and find the regime that’s right for your dad.