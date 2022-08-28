Colin Kaepernick welcomes first child with MTV VMAs red carpet host Nessa Diab
Diab announced the news just before presenting the 2022 MTV VMAs red carpet livestream
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents.
The NFL player and the MTV star announced they recently welcomed their first child together just hours before Diab appeared at today’s 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (28 August). The new mother shared a black and white picture of the couple holding their baby before hosting the event’s red carpet.
“I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today,” Nessa captioned her Instagram post. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!”
“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she continued. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realised I’m a complete mama bear!”
The TV personality also shared how new dad Kaepernick has been handling fatherhood. “Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” she wrote.
The 41-year-old California native also reflected on her decision to publicly share the baby news, writing, “I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.”
She concluded the baby announcement with a heartwarming send-off: “Love, The Kaepernicks”
Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick have been dating since early 2016.
Diab walked the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday wearing a black, shimmery gown and hot pink heeled boots. Diab, Kevan Kenney, and celebrity correspondent Tate McRae are hosting the red carpet livestream on MTV’s YouTube channel ahead of the official ceremony.
