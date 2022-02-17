A professor has sparked a debate after complaining about a Panda Express worker earning a higher salary than him.

In a recent TikTok video, Tejpal Singh, shared a photo of a Panda Express sign, taken by Westminster College professor Spencer Bagley and posted on Twitter.

The sign showed that the fast food restaurant had a few job openings, including one for general manager with a salary of $69,00 per year.

“My salary as an associate professor of mathematics at Westminster College, three blocks away from this sign, is $61,500,” Bagley allegedly wrote on Twitter before the account went private

TikTok creator Singh created a video about the post which has since attracted thousands of views.

“You’re really mad at Panda Express for paying their employees more?” Singh said. “Instead of being mad at your college that you don’t get paid more.”

“Before this [making his account private], [Bagley] went on a huge rant of ‘oh why are Panda Express workers getting paid more than me? Rather than complaining to the college,” Singh said. “He’s a GM [general manager] that probably works year round, 24/7.”

It appears that Bagley has addressed the situation in his Twitter bio, which now reads: “All labor is skilled labor | All workers are underpaid | Twitter was a mistake lol.”

On Singh’s TikTok videos, many viewers in the comments emphasised how busy it can be when working as a general manager of a store.

“Running a restaurant is far more difficult than running a lecture hall,” one person wrote, while another viewer said: “General manager is not an easy job!”

A few commenters defended the college professor.

One wrote:”I think you misinterpreted his tweet. He was complaining that educators are underpaid. Not that panda express was over paying.”

On Twitter, some users responded to Bagley directly, expressing that his rant about these Panda Express workers felt a little insulting.

“I get that you were going for the “educators are underpaid” angle, which they are — but you did it at the expense of Panda Express workers, which was elitist and is worth maybe examining as a blind spot,” one person wrote .

“No it’s extremely elitist,” another tweet reads. “I’m a Gerald manager and you are more than welcome to apply for that job or are to much of an ‘intellectual’”

Some people also tried to find humour out of the situation.

“Me running to apply for the GM at my local Panda Express,” a Twitter user wrote , along with a video of a man running down an escalator.

As noted on its company website, Panda Express general managers are offered $10,400 worth of benefits, along with their salary. Some of their benefits include insurance, a 401(k), and educational assistance.

The Independent has reached out to Bagley and Singh for comment.