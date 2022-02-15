An influencer has sparked a debate after she was caught taking photos with a hot dog at the Super Bowl, and viewers are claiming that she looked more focused on that than the game.

On TikTok @influencersinthewild, a brand run by @tanksinatra, frequently posts videos of people in public documenting content, ranging from videos to photos, for social media.

In one video post to TikTok on February 14, this account shared a clip of a woman taking photos with a hot dog while in the stands at the Super Bowl. She is shown holding the hot dog directly towards her camera and at different angles.

“I wonder if she ever took a bite of that hot dog,” the text over the video reads. The video creator didn’t make it clear who this woman is or if she was an influencer.

This video has over 2.9m views, so far, with viewers in the comments making fun of the woman for doing this instead of watching the football game.

“Going to the Super Bowl to spend 10 minutes taking a selfie with a hot dog… I hate this generation,” one viewer said, while another wrote: “What a sad world we live in.”

“These people are so disconnected from reality,” a comment reads.

However, many other TikTok users defended the woman, acknowledging that her taking these photos aren’t that big of a deal and that @influencersinthewild shouldn’t be so focused on what those around them are doing.

“Wonder how much of our life is wasted worrying about what other people think of us,” one viewer wrote.

“Ya’ll are so quick to hate on someone for living their life how they want to,” another commenter said.

“And we are all sitting on the toilet, or couch, judging another person [filming] someone filming themselves with a hotdog,” a viewer noted.

The Independent has reached out to @influencesinthewild for comment.