Colman Domingo thrills fans after walking Oscars red carpet with rarely seen husband

Colman Domingo walked the red carpet for the Oscars on Sunday (2 March) with his rarely seen husband, Raúl Domingo.

The 55-year-old was up for the Best Actor award for his performance in American prison drama, Sing Sing. The 97th Academy Awards saw Anora dominate, picking up awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Domingo lost out to Adrien Brody, who collected the trophy for his lead performance in Brady Corbet’s period epic The Brutalist.

Brody drew criticism for a “self-indulgent” display after he threw his chewing gum to his girlfriend and hushed the show’s theme music as he was encouraged to leave the stage saying, “I’ve been here before. This isn’t my first rodeo”.

But Domingo drew praise and admiration as fans were thrilled to see the actor with his partner, after sharing the story of how they met in a viral clip from The Graham Norton Show last year.

He recalled meeting Raul in 2005, with his first impression being he was “beautiful, beautiful”. The two did not exchange numbers, despite mutual chemistry and intrigue, so the actor decided to put an ad for “Missed Connections” in Craigs List. But, he saw that his husband-to-be had placed one just two hours prior.

The couple met three days later and agreed to “just cuddle”. “It was 4am in the morning and I couldn’t sleep,” said Domingo. “I said: ‘I think I love you and you’re about to change my life’. We’ve been together almost 19 years.” The couple got married in 2014.

Fans were overjoyed at seeing the pair in public as they wrote: “The story of how they met is constantly on my mind”.

A picture of the two on the red carpet has racked up over 12 million views, and thousands of comments.

“Wait till you hear the story of how Colman met his husband,” said another as fans praised the “beautiful couple”. “It is so magical and now to see them on the red carpet together exuding this calm beautiful charming aura.”

“I love when two beautiful people are together,” added a third.

Speaking about their privacy, Domingo explained why the couple are rarely seen together.

“That was very conscious,” he said of the anecdote he shared in an interview with The Times. “We knew that at some point people are going to be asking about my relationship, asking about my husband, and so we thought, ‘We’ll give you one simple story. But only one story.’”

He added: “And so we still maintain a level of privacy about our daily lives. He’s my best friend, we have a production company together, but we’re not a couple you’re going to see on a red carpet very often. We’re very conscious. We’re just not that couple.”