Colman Domingo shares how he met husband through Craigslist

Colman Domingo shared an adorable story about how he met his husband during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, 2 February.

The Emmy-award winning actor, 54, told guests on the sofa that he and his partner of 18 years, Raul Aktanov, had a chance encounter at his local Walgreens in California.

They didn't speak inside the store, but were reunited after Aktanov posted a Missed Connections listing on the website.

"I jumped up, I was like, are you kidding me? That's me," Domingo said of his reaction.