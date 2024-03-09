Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity Big Brother star Courtney Stodden has revealed that they are grieving after suffering an early miscarriage.

The US reality star, 29, said they wanted to speak out in order to help anyone else going through a similar situation.

“No matter how early a loss occurs, it's still a loss,” Stodden, who came out as gender non-binary in April 2021, wrote in an Instagram post that carried a trigger warning.

“This is a hard one but I believe it to be important given others experience exactly this same thing in silence.”

They continued: “I recently found out that I suffered an early miscarriage (around 10 weeks); it's been a roller coaster of emotions.

“I feel grief in every sense of the word. Even though, I suppose, early is better than later... yet it still is a loss and I can't shake the feeling of loneliness that comes with it.

“I'm sharing this to shine light on the fact that no matter how early a loss occurs, it's still a loss.”

Stodden said they had tried to keep the news private, to “just a few close relatives and friends”, but felt it was important to “just accept the fact and hopefully find some peace” as there is “strength in numbers”.

“If this has happened to you or ever does, it's not your fault,” they said. “God bless every one and count your blessings. We are all love.”

Stodden rose to public attention when they married Lost actor Doug Hutchison, who was in his early fifties at the time, when they were 16.

The couple were married to 2011 to considerable controversy, which was exacerbated when they went on Good Morning America to defend the relationship.

Courtney Stodden with their now-ex-husband, actor Doug Hutchinson, on TV in 2014 (Getty Images for VH1)

Among the revelations from the interview was the fact that Hutchinson was four years older than Stodden’s father, that they met on the internet, and that their exchanges had to be supervised by Stodden’s mother.

Hutchinson’s agent and manager at the time both dropped him after the scandal, while his mother reportedly stopped speaking to him.

“We said, ‘We knew this was going to happen. We knew we were going to have to weather the repercussions of our decision, our union. And this is just the beginning.’ And it brought us closer together,” Hutchison said during the interview.

They denied that the relationship was a publicity stunt to help their careers.

Stodden announced that their divorce had been finalised in March 2020 and accused Hutchinson of grooming them and their family. The Independent was unable to find a contact for Hutchinson to request comment.

Stodden achieved further fame when they appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, when it was broadcast on Channel 5, alongside fellow contestants including dancer Louie Spence and Loose Women star Carol McGiffin.

In 2021, they were involved in a public spat with author and former model Chrissy Teigan, after accusing her of online bullying.

The Cravings author issued an apology to Stodden on X/Twitter.