Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister shares tribute to his ‘angel’ son

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has shared a touching tribute to her nephew after the football star announced that his and Georgina Rodriguez’s newborn son had died.

The singer took to Instagram on Monday to offer support for her family during this difficult time. Aveiro shared a picture of Ronaldo, 37, and his partner Rodriguez, 28 along with the caption translated from Portuguese: “I love you and my heart is with you over there…May God take care of everything and strengthen your path more and more.”

Aveiro also expressed her gratitude for her late nephew’s twin sister, who is “firm and strong and healthy” and will teach the family “that only love matters.”

On 18 April, Ronaldo and Rodriguez shared the news of their twin son’s passing in a joint statement posted to their social media accounts. The couple wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.”

The couple announced in October that they were expecting twins. They continued: “Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

Ronaldo and Rodriguez also took the opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses, and medical staff for their care and support, and asked for their privacy during this time.

“Our baby boy, you are our angel,” the statement read. “We will always love you.”

The Manchester United star began dating the Spanish model in 2016, and the two share three-year-old daughter Alana Martina. Ronaldo is also father to 11-year-old son Cristiano Jr and four-year-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced on 28 October that they were expecting twins in an Instagram post of the pair holding up a sonogram picture. The couple later revealed they were expecting fraternal twins when Ronaldo shared a video of a gender reveal to his Instagram.

Tributes poured in for the family after they announced their twin son’s passing on Monday. Ronaldo’s Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford said, “Thoughts are with you and Georgina brother. I’m so sorry,” while eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt replied to Ronaldo’s post with three praying emojis.

Piers Morgan wrote on Instagram: “Heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to you and all your family,” before tweeting: “Desperately sad news”.