How Currys’ 12 month pay delay offers a helping hand with major purchases

There can’t be a person in the country who has failed to notice that things are getting rather… expensive these days.

The cost of living crisis is hitting home for people up and down the country - we’re all watching how much we’re spending now more than ever. That said, there are a few things you simply can’t skimp on in order to maintain living standards.

A TV is necessary, especially over the school summer holidays, when finding a way to entertain the kids is high on parents’ priority list, particularly if they’re juggling working from home too. And you’ll be familiar with the cold shudder of terror if you’ve ever had your washing machine or fridge freezer break down on you, especially in the midst of a heatwave. Currys is lightening the financial load with a range of summer inflation-busting measures across traditionally high-ticket items.

Not only is the retailer price locking selected items to less than 2021’s lowest prices, but it’s offering cash vouchers for anyone who wants to recycle their tired old tech, helping bring down the cost of a brand new purchase.

Another way that Currys is helping customers afford the tech they need is by offering a flexible credit 12 Month Pay Delay scheme.

Eligible on all products costing £99 or more, Currys is giving you a chance to buy now, pay in 12 months. Head here to learn more.

Not only does this allow you to spread the cost of a high-ticket item into more manageable monthly sums, but if you pay it all off within 12 months, it’s interest free too! This means that if you bought a Currys product for £99, it would cost you just £8.25 in monthly instalments for a year, making the cost of a new purchase so much more affordable than forking out a lump sum.

What’s more, if you combine this deal by recycling your old devices through Currys, you can apply your money-off reward and make the cost even cheaper!

To show you just how budget-friendly Currys is making things this summer, we’ve highlighted some of their deals on traditionally expensive items below.

Whether you’re after a new TV set to entertain the whole family, want to treat your teen to that iPhone 12 they’ve been (not so subtly) hinting at, or simply need an upgraded fridge freezer for the kitchen, Currys has your back with inflation-busting price locks and flexible credit for 12 months.

Shop the edit below

White Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB): £679, Currys.co.uk

One of the most covetable handsets on the market, there are few who wouldn’t love to get their hands on the iPhone 12. The white design has been rolled back to £679, matching 2021’s cheapest price on the device. With monthly repayments for a year, that makes this Apple phone £56.58 per instalment. Granted, while that’s still on the pricey side, it’s a snip compared to forking out on one lump sum, and the zero per cent interest means you won’t pay more than you have to.

Buy now (£56.58 per instalment with 12 month pay delay)

BEKO Ultrafast Bluetooth 8 kg Washer Dryer: £399, Currys.co.uk

Currently £449, last year this washer dryer’s cheapest price was £420. As part of Currys’s price lock, you can bring it home for £399. And, as it’s over £99 it qualifies for flexible credit, which means 12 monthly repayments of £33.25. Much cheaper than dry cleaning, we think you’d agree.

Buy now (£33.25 per instalment with 12 month pay delay)

BEKO Pro XDC663SM 60 cm Electric Cooker - Silver: £359, Currys.co.uk

Prices are cooking at Currys, where this Beko electric cooker has dropped from £449 to £359, saving £90 on the usual RRP. No need to wince, because when you throw buy now, pay in 12 months, that means you would only need to make monthly repayments of £13.79 for the next year.

Buy now (£13.79 per instalment with 12 month pay delay)

HP Pavilion 14-dv0511sa 14" Laptop - Intel® Core™ i3, 256 GB SSD, Silver: £429, Currys.co.uk

Searching high and low for a powerful - yet affordable - laptop? Look no further than Currys where you can get this 14-inch laptop for - drumroll please - £429, down from its usual price of £549 - that's a saving of £120. Apply flexible credit, and you’re looking at repayments of £16.48 per month, and all interest free. Incredible doesn’t even cut it.

Buy now (£16.48 per instalment with 12 month pay delay)

JVC LT-55CF810 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED Fire TV with Amazon Alexa: £279, Currys.co.uk

A 55-inch TV for less than £300? Where else but Currys? Souped up to the eyeballs with the latest tech, JVC’s mini cinema screen will play whatever you fancy watching just by you saying it out loud thanks to the fact it’s Amazon Alexa-enabled.

The price is even less than last year’s low of £429, now just £279. Your monthly cost with flexible credit? Please sit down, we don’t want to be responsible for an accident: it’s just £23.25 a month for 12 months. Can’t say fairer than that.

Buy now (£23.25 per instalment with 12 month pay delay)

Head to Currys PC World for full Ts&Cs and to learn more about their offers and savings schemes.