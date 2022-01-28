Cynthia Nixon defends Miranda’s treatment of Steve on And Just Like That

Since the premiere of And Just Like That, longtime fans of Sex and the City have been troubled by the storyline of Miranda Hobbes’ husband Steve Brady, with many claiming that the beloved character “deserved better”.

However, according to Cynthia Nixon, who reprised her role as Miranda, while the treatment of her longtime partner on the show may be upsetting, it also depicts an unavoidable part of relationships - and breakups.

In the reboot, Steve, played by David Eigenberg, has been reimagined as a forgettable version of his former self who now wants little more than to sit on the couch at home with Miranda. She isn’t content with the monotony of married life, however, as she ends up embarking on an affair with Carrie Bradshaw’s boss Che Diaz, a non-binary comedian played by Sara Ramirez.

Miranda and Steve’s relationship takes a turn for the worse when she decides that she wants a divorce from the bar owner so she can freely pursue a real relationship with Diaz.

The heartbreaking storyline has prompted sympathy for Steve, with many viewers horrified by Miranda’s treatment of her husband.

“Sigh, every week I watch and leave with the same thought: STEVE DESERVES BETTER,” one person tweeted, while another said: “F**k this storyline with Steve. He deserves so much better than Miranda’s bulls**t. #JusticeForSteve #AndJustLikeThat.”

Someone else added: “Upon reflection, Miranda has ALWAYS been this selfish and Steve has always deserved more. She never respected him.”

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Nixon addressed the backlash while defending the treatment of Steve, with the actor claiming that “that’s the thing about breakups”.

In response to a question from Cohen, who asked whether she understands “why fans are so upset about Steve’s treatment,” she said: “I do, but I have to say that that’s the thing about breakups: oftentimes there’s one person that is making the breakup happen and the other person who is reluctant.”

“But I have to say that person who is reluctant is pretty miserable too, and they’re just not admitting it,” she added.

During the conversation, Nixon was also asked to comment on whether Diaz’s stand-up comedy is actually “funny,” to which she replied: “I and Miranda think it is.”

The actor also touched on the show’s handling of Kim Cattrall’s absence as the character of Samantha Jones, with Nixon revealing that she was impressed by the way the reboot addressed it “heads-on”.