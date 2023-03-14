Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who said she walked out on a date who did not want to pay extra for cheese on his burger has sparked debate on social media.

In a video that has gathered over six million views on TikTok after being uploaded on Friday, the woman identified as Dafna said that things were going well on her date up until that point.

“So we schedule to go to dinner, we’re sitting at the restaurant and he seems very nice. Not a catfish,” she is quoted as saying in the video.

“Things are going well, and the waitress comes over, she wants to take our order.”

When the waitress asked if they wanted extra cheese she says her date asked: ‘Is this gonna be extra?’“

“And she says, ‘Yes it’s $3 extra.’ He said, ‘Okay never mind.’”

“I’m like what the actual f***? I’m like okay, I’m hungry I’m gonna get my branzino and see what happens.”

“And he’s like, ‘Oh my God, you have to pay extra for everything these days,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah. It’s New York City.’”

As they ate their food, Ms Dafna said she left for the washroom and paid for the meal at the counter.

“I just paid and walked out of the restaurant,” she said.

“So I texted him and said, ‘The check is taken care of, you should have gotten the cheese.’

“Then I blocked him.”

Her video has received backlash from social media users with many calling out her “extreme” reaction.

“That’s a little harsh. I would have just never met up with him again,” one user wrote.

“That seems extreme. I mean maybe he isn’t always frugal but he’s struggling right now like so many people are,” another comment said.

Some users on Twitter also called out her “overreaction.”

“I thinkkkkkk she overreacted lol. It’s not like he wasn’t gonna pay for the meal … this is principle. Lol paying $3 for cheese on a burger is crazy to me.”

Ms Dafna has addressed the backlash she received in a separate video in which she said the criticism was getting personal.

“You really need to take it easy. Some people are going through all my videos saying I’m ‘ugly’ and that I don’t deserve love.”

“That’s not okay,” she said.

She added that she’s “going on a second date” with the same man as he had seen the video and thought it was funny.

“I’m a student, I’m an unpaid intern, my rent is half my pay check. I have a huge credit card debt. But I’m fine about it. It’s going to be okay,” she said.