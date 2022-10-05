TikTok post by dating site ruled to have perpetuated negative gender stereotype

A TikTok post by a dating site has been ruled to have perpetuated negative gender stereotypes.

A Match.com video shows a couple at home, with the woman performing tasks for the man such as making a protein shake and delivering it to him.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said that viewers “would interpret the ad as reinforcing a negative gender stereotype” of a woman performing domestic chores for a man and not having them reciprocated.

Match.com removed the ad from TikTok and acknowledged that it would have been more appropriate to include gestures carried out by both individuals.

Sign up to our newsletters.