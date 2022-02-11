A Dairy Queen manager has sparked a debate after using a cake to write up one of her employees for walking out in the middle of their shift.

On TikTok, @dqshelbytwpmi, Miranda, a district manager at a Dairy Queen in Shelby Township, Michigan, frequently posts videos about and at her job.

In one clip posted on January 26, her hand is shown icing a sheet cake. She then places an edible piece of paper onto the cake and uses frosting to write out what her worker did wrong on it.

“When your employee walks out during their shift cause they said you were being ‘annoying’ cause you asked them to clean something so you have to write them up but they’re still your favorite employee and don’t want them to quit so you print their write up on a cake,” the text over the video reads.

Miranda also shows what the full cake looked like once it was completed. According to this dessert, this is the worker’s first warning and the “corrective action to be taken” as a result of it is that their “manager must approve any shift changes” they want to make.

“Sorry I’ll stop asking my employees to do things while they’re at work,” Miranda joked in the caption. “My bad please forgive me.”

The video has over 1.4m views, so far, with some TikTok users claiming that using a cake for a write-up wasn’t necessary and that manager was being rude in this situation.

“This manager is on a power trip,” one comment reads.”This looks like a major waste of company resources to me…Hopefully, the GM [general manager] has the same energy for you.”

“You wrote someone up for not cleaning something,” another viewer wrote.”At least they showed up, you probably weren’t asking in a nice manner. It’s called manager, not a**hole.”

In response to this comment, Miranda said: “I wrote someone up for not doing their job while they’re at work, yes. Why do people think they should get a gold star for literally just showing up.”

On the other hand, many TikTok users thought the employee deserved this punishment as a result of walking out of their shift.

“Why are people so pressed about him being written up?” one TikTok viewer wrote. “He literally walked out of a shift. Actions have consequences.”

“I think people forget they are at work and work needs [to be] done!” another viewer said. “Get it together.”

The Independent has contacted Miranda for comment.