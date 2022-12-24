Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Craig has admitted he has no idea why people are so enamoured by his co-star Chris Evans’ knitwear in Knives Out.

The British actor returns to his role as suave detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to director Rian Johnson’s critically adored 2019 film.

In the original movie, much was made about the wardrobe for certain characters, in particular the white fisherman’s knit jumper worn by Evans’ character, Ransom Drysdale.

Such was the frenzy over the sweater that it was reported Irish retailer Blarney Woollen Mills, which has sold traditional Celtic knitwear since 1823, had witnessed a 150 per cent increase in sales of one of its jumpers since the film was released.

On one day, the official Knives Out Twitter account changed its name to “Chris Evans’ Sweater Stan Account” and handed out 100 sweaters bearing the image of Evans in his own jumper to fans.

Appearing in a BBC Radio 1 interview, Craig made it clear he had no idea why the sweater had caused such hysteria.

“It’s the bit that goes over my head,” he said. “I don’t understand. It’s like... so, Chris Evans is wearing a jumper. It’s like he’s naked or at least naked from the waist down, wearing a jumper. I’m like, ‘He’s just wearing a jumper.’”

He then pretended to be a news anchor and joked: “News in is like, ‘Chris Evans wears jumper.” He then acknowledged: “Sure, it’s a living. He does it very well. He wears it beautifully.”

In The Independent’s four-star review, critic Clarisse Loughrey praised the film for taking inspiration in classic detective mysteries by Agatha Christie.

“While 2019’s Knives Out was a leaner, meaner beast, rife with resentment towards liberal hypocrisy in the Trump era, its sequel Glass Onion shakes off some of its internal hypocrisy,” she wrote.

“It’s a film that’s lighter, brighter, and far more straightforwardly comic in approach, trading its predecessor’s shadowy, creaky Massachusetts mansion for the Mamma Mia splendour of a private Greek island.

“Knives Out may have bottled a cultural moment, but Glass Onion seems built for longevity: it’s populist entertainment with its head screwed on right. And there’s plenty of value in that.”

You can readThe Independent’s interview with Craig’s Glass Onion co-star Kate Hudson here.