Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Whoopi Goldberg has recalled the famous 1984 shoot she did with American photographer Annie Leibovitz, in which she was depicted emerging from a bath of milk.

Discussing the portrait with The Times, the actor and talk show host said the idea for the image didn’t have any particular meaning behind it.

“Listen, it’s a Black girl coming through milk,” the Sister Act star said. “It’s really no more than that. We weren’t that deep when we shot it. [Leibowitz] was like, ‘I think this would make a great picture.’ ‘OK,’ says I. ‘I have to get in the milk?’ She said, ‘Yes. And it’s like you’re fighting your way through.’ So that’s what we did.”

Goldberg said she lay in the milk for seven hours, which was great for the skin, but also had another side-effect.

“For three days, cats followed me,” she said. “And I couldn’t figure out why. I’d be sitting doing something, and suddenly there’d be like four or five cats rubbing up on me.”

On the later significance the image took on as “a Black actor pushing out of a white world”, as noted by the interviewer, Goldberg responded: “I was like, ‘What?’ It’s just me in milk.’”

In November, Goldberg was absent from her spot on The View after testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year.

That same month, she quit Twitter in protest against Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

“It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she said on The View.

“I just feel like it’s so messy and I’m tired of now having certain attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable, maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done.”