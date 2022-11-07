‘I’m done’: Whoopi Goldberg quits Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover

Whoopi Goldberg is the latest of a string of celebrities to announce they are leaving Twitter in the aftermath of Elon Musk’s $44b takeover.

Speaking on her show, The View, she said: “It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess.

“I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done.”

