Daniel Radcliffe makes rare red carpet appearance with partner Erin Darke at Emmys

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke made a rare public appearance together on the red carpet at the Emmy Awards.

The 34-year-old actor spoke candidly about his family during an interview with Laverne Cox for E! News, while arriving at this year’s Emmy Awards on 15 January. During the event, Radcliffe was nominated for his first-ever Emmy award for his role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Radcliffe and Darke have been together for more than 10 years, after meeting on a film set back in 2012. They welcomed their first a child together last year.

However, during the interview on the Emmy red carpet, Radcliffe sparked rumours that the pair might have gotten married.

Speaking to Cox, Radcliffe seemingly hinted that he and Darke – whom he shares his nearly one-year-old son with – had tied the knot when he described his partner’s parents.

“Honestly, the people whose opinions I cared most about the movie were my in-laws,” he said, when discussing some of the feedback he received about Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. “They are huge Weird Al fans and they kind of got me into it. But they were very happy, thank God.”

During the conversation, Cox also shared her belief that they were married, noting that the actor’s “wife is a huge Weird Al Yankovic fan”. While the Harry Potter star has never confirmed the marriage rumours, he didn’t correct Fox when she called Darke his wife.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for Radcliffe clarified that the rumours are “not true”. “They’ve been together for 10 years hence the reference,” they added.

This isn’t Radcliffe’s first time referring to his partner’s parents as his in-laws. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December 2023, he first shared his concerns about his family’s reactions to his movie, which is a satirical biopic about Al Yankovic.

“After [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I’m most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws, Erin’s dad and brother, because they’re massive fans as well,” he said. “Erin’s seen the movie but I’ll be interested in what Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it.”

The marriage speculation also comes months after Radcliffe opened up about being a first time parent with Darke. During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in October 2023, he opened up about how “awesome” fatherhood was, months after welcoming his son.

“I think a lot of people said: ‘Just get through the first six months and then after that it gets better.’ But I’ve kind of really enjoyed the first six months,” he said. When asked if it has been everything he’s imagined, the actor responded: “I don’t know what I imagined, honestly. But it’s great. He’s incredible and I’m just in awe of my partner.”

While arriving at Peacock Theater on 15 January, Radcliffe posed alongside Darke, who he’s been dating for more than 10 years. For the occasion, he wore a purple suit, paired with a black bowtie, while his partner wore a purple lace dress with floral embroidery. During the star-studded occasion, Radcliffe also smiled on the red carpet with Weird Al Yankovic himself.

Although Radcliffe was up for the award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, the Emmy ultimately went to Steven Yeun for his role in Beef.

You can find The Independent’s live coverage of the best-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet here, and our live coverage of all the latest from the awards show here.