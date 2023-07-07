Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Danielle Jonas has admitted she sometimes feels “less than” around her sisters-in-law, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra.

The reality TV star, 36, opened up about the topic on a recent LadyGang podcast episode, hosted by Keltie Knight, Jac Vanek, and Becca Tobin. The 27 June recording featured both Danielle and her husband, Kevin Jonas, with the pair sharing their candid feelings about being in the spotlight with the rest of their extended family.

During the episode, Danielle said she “felt torn” because she has a “love-hate” relationship with Kevin’s fame, which has led her to compare herself to both Turner, who is married to Joe Jonas, and Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas.

In addition, she’s had difficulty “finding her place in it,” since she wasn’t famous before she tied the knot with the guitarist, unlike her sisters-in-law.

“Because the two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there, everyone knows them. And I feel like I’m Danielle, you know, and it’s hard,“ the mother of two said.

Danielle believed she was put in a tough situation having only met her husband on vacation in the Caribbean and not being acquainted because they were both already in the public eye.

“It’s also that like I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you,” she proclaimed. “And that’s where it’s like: ‘Oh, I wanna have something else to my name too.’”

According to Danielle, she believes being more than just “Kevin Jonas’s wife” will help her feel “more than, or like, the other girls”.

“Cause then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird,” Danielle remarked.

Kevin conveyed similar feelings to his wife as he noted that he’s constantly compared to his two younger brothers. He said the fact that his fellow Jonas Brothers bandmates both have had “solo careers, movies, all this stuff” has made it hard for him to find his place as well.

The “Sucker” performer told the podcast hosts that he believes some fans think he’s “not even close” to Nick and Joe. However, rather than letting the negativity get to him, he’s had to carve his own path.

Kevin was the first of the band of three to find his forever love in 2007 while on vacation with his family. He previously revealed he couldn’t wait more than two days after meeting Danielle to call her, and two years later, their nuptials took place on Long Island, New York. The couple share two daughters: Alena Rose, nine, and Valentina Angelina, six.