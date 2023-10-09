We’re leaving the kids at home and heading into town. Just don’t call it ‘date night’

My wife and I are going out on the town.

This weekend, perhaps even as you are reading this, we will be eating tapas, drinking over-priced wine, and watching agog as Nicole Scherzinger stars as Norma Desmond in the West End revival of Sunset Boulevard.

The children, we hope, will be safely at home with their granny, watching Strictly without tearing the place up, before trotting up to their bedrooms to sleep like lambs till the morning. (At the time of writing, I am trying not to pay heed to the voice in my head that suggests they will almost certainly still be awake when we roll in at midnight.)