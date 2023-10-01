Jump to content

Centrist Dad

Kylie’s risque lyrics have got me spinning around

As he sings along to the radio, Will Gore tries to spare his children’s blushes

Sunday 01 October 2023 07:00
Comments
<p>Will Gore’s tape collection was 50 shades of vanilla and a world away from the extra spicy offerings of modern music </p>

Will Gore's tape collection was 50 shades of vanilla and a world away from the extra spicy offerings of modern music

Mid-to-late-Eighties was the period of my first musical awakening. I started to watch Top of the Pops regularly and to discuss the latest hits with my schoolmates in the playground. I forced my parents to play my tapes in the car until they finally decided it was better for everyone if they got me a Walkman.

My tastes were about as vanilla as you might expect for a middle-class eight-year-old in semi-rural Cambridgeshire. The first albums I got, mostly as birthday and Christmas presents, were by Europe, Bros, T’Pau and Erasure. We also had a “Hits, Hits, Hits” collection that came courtesy of some BP vouchers. The opening song was one of Kylie Minogue’s early number ones.

Back then, Kylie was all curly hair, plaid shirts and the locomotion – the epitome of child-friendly hitmaker. My brother and I used to sing along with gusto to the identikit Stock, Aitken and Waterman tracks that made her – and a raft of other young things – wildly famous.

