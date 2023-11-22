Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski breaks up with partner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington have reportedly called it quits after four years together.

Last year, the 39-year-old Queer Eye star and the brand strategy developer announced their engagement on Instagram with a cloudy selfie. “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry,” Porowski wrote at the time.

While the formerly engaged pair seemed to be moving forward with wedding planning - Porowski hosted his bachelor party just two months ago - the longtime couple have now called off their engagement. According to Porowski’s representative, the two decided to end their relationship before saying “I do”.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” the representative told People on 22 November. “While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realised they were on different paths. They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time.”

Porowski and Harrington’s romantic journey began in 2019. It wasn’t long before the duo decided to move in together during the Covid-19 pandemic. In an interview with People in 2020, Porowski described how the quick progression of their relationship only deepened their infatuation with each other during quarantine.

“It came to a shutdown in New York - there was no toilet paper - and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” Porowski told the outlet. “We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

As of now, neither Porowski nor Harrington have addressed their breakup and their photos together still remain on their separate Instagram accounts. The chef’s last Instagram post with Harrington was published on 24 August from their trip to Bali. Meanwhile, Harrington posted his own carousel of photos from the trip, including a shirtless selfie of the two of them.

“POV: You’re a monkey and we’ve just broken your one cardinal rule,” he captioned the post.

The Independent has contacted Porowski’s representative for comment.