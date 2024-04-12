Jewel breaks silence on rumoured romance with Kevin Costner

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jewel has broken her silence on her rumoured relationship with Kevin Costner.

In an interview with Elle, the 49-year-old “Hands” singer reportedly blushed when she was asked about the Oscar winner, but she didn’t deny the rumours revolving around the pair. She noted that Costner was “a great person,” before adding that the onslaught of scrutiny has been overwhelming.

“The public fascination is intense for sure,” she told the outlet. Speculation has swirled around the couple ever since they were spotted together at an event held on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. According to photographs obtained by TMZ, the 68-year-old Yellowstone actor and the Grammy nominee were seen looking extra cosy together at the singer’s tennis fundraiser for her Inspiring Children Foundation.

At the time, Costner reportedly had his hands around the singer’s waist, sitting behind her while she stood and gave a speech to the event’s attendees. Sources say that the pair were all smiles and relaxed, having been enjoying the Caribbean for about a week together.

Later on 28 November, Jewel posted an Instagram Reel with moments from the charity event, giving not only Branson a shout-out in her caption, but most notably the Yellowstone actor as well.

“@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year,” she wrote at the time. “And Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self - who also plays a mean game of doubles!”

“Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids,” she continued. “Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play with my son!”

The pair’s rumoured relationship came on the heels of Costner’s contentious divorce proceedings with his ex-wife of 18 years, Christine Baumgartner, finally coming to a close with a settlement. Baumgartner filed for divorce on 1 May.

In a joint statement, a representative said the pair “have come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings.”

In her filing, Baumgartner listed 11 April as her date of separation from the Bodyguard actor. At the time, a representative for Costner said of the filing: “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time,” they added.

After a two-day court case in August, a judge determined Costner would pay his ex-wife monthly payments of $63,209, the amount he and his lawyers initially proposed. Baumgartner and her lawyers reportedly requested $175,057, a jump from the $129,755 the actor was tentatively ordered to pay as they underwent proceedings.

Kevin took the stand during the proceedings, voicing his concerns: “My biggest concern is that the court orders me to pay child support that is above the needs of my children and for the needs of Christine.”

The estranged couple share three children: sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13.

Sparks first flew between the pair when they briefly met at a golf course while he was rehearsing for his 1996 romantic comedy, Tin Cup. After they reconnected at a restaurant in 1998, they tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado.

Before tying the knot with Baumgartner, Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years, but the pair divorced in 1994. They share three adult children: Annie, 39, Lily, 37, and Joe, 35. The actor also shares a 27-year-old son named Liam with former flame Bridget Rooney, whom he dated between his marriages to Silva and Baumgartner.