Eagle-eyed fans believe Priyanka Chopra may have accidentally confirmed Joe Jonas’ romance with Stormi Bree Henley.

The Jonas Brothers singer, 34, is rumoured to be dating the 33-year-old model, known simply as Stormi Bree, following his split from actor Sophie Turner. While the pair have yet to publicly confirm whether they’re dating, Jonas and Bree have been spotted together on multiple outings. Now, it seems that his sister-in-law has hinted at the rumoured couple’s romance.

The Love Again actor, who is married to Nick Jonas, shared a since-deleted Instagram Story on 22 January of what appeared to be her and her husband on a double date with Jonas and Bree. The image showed four hands clicking champagne flutes at a restaurant, one of which looked strikingly similar to the model’s tattoo on her right hand.

It didn’t take long for fans to point out the similarities, and speculate that the Camp Rock star was hanging out with Bree.

“Priyanka uploaded this story and according to me one is Nick and the other two are a woman and a man,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in a translated tweet. “Joe because of the ring, I don’t know if it’s the same one he wears but it’s very similar and Stormi because of the tattoo on her hand.”

“I mean - we all know! Post a picture together already! Give the people what they want!!” another user said.

Others pointed out that Chopra and Bree appeared to be following each other on Instagram, though it’s unclear whether the pair had already been Instagram mutuals prior to the relationship speculation.

Jonas and Bree first sparked dating rumours earlier this month, when they were photographed together at the airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They were then spotted spending time together in Aspen, Colorado, just days later. Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claimed that Jonas and Bree are “enjoying spending time” together.

“Joe is enjoying spending time with Stormi,” a source told the outlet on 4 January. “His main priority and focus will always be his children, but at the same time, he’s putting himself out there and is open to what’s to come.”

The “Lovebug” singer’s new rumoured romance comes following his split from Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. The former couple share two daughters together: Willa, born in 2020, and Delphine, born in 2022. According to court documents filed in September 2023 in Miami Dade County, Florida, the singer’s petition for dissolution of marriage stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” Jonas and Turner said in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

While Jonas asked for joint custody in the court filing, the former couple were later embroiled in a messy legal battle after Turner sued her estranged husband to return their two young children to England. The pair began a four-day mediation over custody and a parenting plan in October, and came to a temporary agreement regarding child custody following the period of mediation. Later that month, Jonas filed to dismiss his petition for dissolution in Miami.

Bree was previously in a relationship with model Lucky Blue Smith. They share one daughter together, Gravity Blue Smith.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jonas and Bree for comment.