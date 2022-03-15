A man has claimed that he largely increased his number of Hinge matches by adding a controversial opinion about Kanye West to his profile.

Peter, who goes by the username @peterpribylpierdinock, made the claim in a video posted to TikTok last month, in which he revealed that he “changed just one Hinge prompt and got more matches in the last 24 hours” than he received “all of last month”.

Peter then proceeded to show the change he made to his profile, which saw him describing the rapper’s recent behaviour toward estranged wife Kim Kardashian as “sweet” and “romantic”. West’s behaviour has raised concerns in recent months, as he has continuously taken to social media to publicly criticise Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

In response to a prompt encouraging users to share a “shower thought” they had recently, Peter wrote: “I actually think what Kanye’s been doing recently is really sweet and romantic.”

On Hinge, where users can reply to a profile prompt, which then allows the recipient to match with the individual, Peter showed all of the responses that he received from users horrified by his “shower thought”.

In the screenshot, which showed messages from four dating app users, all of the women could be seen replying to disagree with Peter.

In a message from a woman named Kayla, she responded to Peter’s answer with the hashtag #TeamSkete, in reference to a nickname given to Davidson by West.

A woman named Kylie also appeared concerned by Peter’s answer, as she wrote: “Kanye fans are the …” before it was cut off, while the screenshot also showed a user named Amy responding: “Is stalking sweet??”

Peter’s Hinge response also prompted a message from a user named Ashley, with the screenshot showing that she began her response: “No you’re wrong ab …”

In the caption of the video, Peter revealed that he was also “Team Skete” but had included the controversial dating app take because he “needed more matches”.

The video, which has been viewed more than 77,000 times, has been met with a range of responses, with some amused by Peter’s tactic while others have criticised him for purposely using a contentious response to gain matches.

“Matches for the wrong reason,” one person commented, prompting Peter to respond: “I just needed a platform,” while another joked: “Well they do say opposites attract.”

Someone else said the video had them “howling,” while another user said they were planning on “stealing” Peter’s technique “immediately”.

This is not the first time that Peter has taken risks with his Hinge profile, as he often dedicates his TikToks to the various methods he tries to increase his number of matches. In a video posted late last month, the TikToker revealed that he had Photoshopped the Getty Images watermark onto his photos to make it seem as if he is famous.

“Not the first time I lied on my profile, won’t be the last,” he captioned the video.

The Independent has contacted Peter for comment.