White Lotus star Meghann Fahy ‘hard launches’ relationship with Leo Woodall

Amid success of the Netflix series One Day, Meghann Fahy has “hard launched” her relationship with British actor Leo Woodall on Instagram.

The White Lotus co-stars, who have been rumoured to be dating since last year, finally took their romance to social media on Tuesday 20 February. Fahy, who played Daphne Sullivan in season two of the HBO comedy-drama series, shared a sweet image of the pair walking around Boston, Massachusetts.

The rumoured couple were pictured with their backs turned toward the camera, as Woodall towered over Fahy with his arm wrapped around her neck. The Broadway alum was dressed casually in a long-sleeve shirt, as she wrapped her arm around his waist. She tagged Woodall in the photo and simply captioned the “hard launch” with a smiley face emoji, pizza emoji, and a blue heart emoji.

In the comments section, fans were ecstatic that Fahy and Woodall had seemingly made their relationship Instagram official. “HARD LAUNCH FINALLY!!!!” one user commented, while another wrote: “Hard launch! So happy for you and pizza, and that your good friend Leo was there to witness.”

“Hard launch let’s go,” a third follower said.

While Fahy and Woodall have yet to publicly confirm their romance, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about their relationship. Last November, the co-stars were photographed kissing in public for the first time in New York City. They had sparked romance rumours one year prior, when the 27-year-old actor shared photos of The Bold Type star on Instagram.

“That’s amore,” he captioned his post in September 2022, which also featured snaps of The White Lotus stars Aubrey Plaza, Adam DiMarco, and Haley Lu Richardson.

In the comments section, Fahy wrote, “I love you! I love these! I love you!” along with a kiss and red heart emojis. Woodall responded: “Love you right back.”

The 33-year-old Massachusetts native also shared her own photos with Woodall on Instagram in December 2022. She posted a smiling selfie of the pair, as well as a solo shot of Woodall smoking a cigarette and holding a beverage. “Sizzley Sicily,” Fahy wrote in the caption.

Despite the romance speculation, Fahy has played coy about her supposed relationship with Woodall. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January 2023, she was questioned about the dating rumours by host Andy Cohen.

“Oh, I don’t kiss and tell,” she quipped. “Come on, guys.”

“It would be delicious. It would be delicious,” Cohen chimed in. “We would all love it.”

“You would? For you, I’ll say, sure,” Fahy replied, before quickly taking it back. “I was kidding! Just because you wanted me to say it, so I said it.”

When Cohen pressed further if the pair were “friends with benefits”, Fahy affirmed: “We’re friends.”

Woodall currently stars as Dexter “Dex” Mayhew in the new Netflix series One Day, based on David Nicholls‘ bestseller.