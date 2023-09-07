When is Love is Blind season five airing and where does it take place?

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix’s hit reality dating show Love Is Blind is making its return this month, with 30 new singles entering the pods in hopes of finding the one.

The fifth season of the show will be following the same premise as seasons past: Contestants attempting to form connections with people that they’ve never seen before. If they successfully pair up with someone while in the pods, the couples will then get engaged and meet for the first time.

From there, couples will spend a few days on a romantic vacation, before officially moving in together, weeks before their wedding day. Once they get to the altar, they then decide if they want to say “I do” or “I don’t”.

For season five of Love Is Blind, new episodes will be airing throughout the course of the next month. On 22 September, the first four episodes of the Netflix dating show, which is produced by Kinetic Content, will be released, with Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning as the hosts

The following Friday (29 September), episodes five, six and seven will be released. Episodes eight and nine will then come out on 6 October, with the season finale airing on 13 October.

Love Is Blind season five will be following singles who are based in Houston, Texas. Once contestants get engaged in the pods and complete their short vacations, they officially return to their lives in Houston as newly-engaged couples.

In the city, the pairs will officially start living together, while continuing their everyday lives as they normally would. They will also go on to introduce their partners to their family and friends, before their wedding day.

The program’s latest trailer, which aired on 7 September, showed a handful of contestants sharing their candid thoughts about dating in the pods. For example, 31-year-old contestant Izzy, who works in sales, confessed that his “biggest insecurity” is his “bald-a** head”. Meanwhile, Johnie, a 32-year-old lawyer, said that she’s insecure about her past, as she said it “sounds like 8,000 walking red flags”.

The teaser hinted that some couples will be facing challenges when introducing each other to their families. More specifically, one relative could be seen asking one of the engaged contestants: “I’m just curious [why] someone 30 would be interested in a 24-year-old.”

Along with the drama amongst contestants, the trailer also highlighted the confidence that they had in their relationships. For example, Izzy said: “Everything’s just falling into place right now.” Meanwhile, Johnie said: “The path to love is not a straight line.”

Some contestants also expressed how they’ve become more confident in themselves while on the reality show, with 32-year-old geologist Lydia adding: “In the past, I’ve been called ‘too much.’ But I think I am the right amount of me.”

Leading up to the release of the new season, Chris Coelen, the show’s creator, spoke candidly about the series, noting the experiment within “is very simple, so it’s not at all a gimmick”.

“It’s not like there’s a twist in the experiment from season to season. In fact, I think the beauty and the broadness of the potential of what Love Is Blind can become every season is really elevated by the individuals who come on and enhance the story through their authenticity and their real journey to find love,” he said, according to Variety. “It doesn’t evolve over time in terms of, ‘Oh, we’re going to do something different as producers.”

You can find the entire cast of Love Is Blind, and their Instagrams, here.