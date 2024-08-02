Reese Witherspoon sparks romance rumors with German financier one year after divorce

Support truly

Reese Witherspoon seems to have moved on since her divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth, after she was spotted with a rumored new beau.

The Oscar-winning actor, 46, was photographed with German financier Oliver Haarmann in New York City on July 30. The pair appeared to be on a date at West Village restaurant L’Artusi on Tuesday, according to sources. They reportedly arrived in the city via helicopter on July 29 and dined at the celebrity hotspot the following day.

The Legally Blonde star looked casual in a sleeveless, maxi black dress with a high neckline, which she accessorized with a gold chain necklace and a pair of black and nude heeled pumps. Meanwhile, Haarmann was seen wearing navy trousers and a white button-down shirt.

However, multiple sources told People that Witherspoon and Haarmann are just “friends” and she’s “taking things slow” when it comes to dating. “She enjoys it but doesn’t want it to be a big focus,” the insider said about the actor’s dating life. “She’s busy with work and her son. These are her biggest priorities.”

In March 2023, Witherspoon announced she and her ex-husband of 11 years, Jim Toth, had made the “difficult decision” to separate. The former couple, who share 11-year-old son Tennessee James Toth, said their “biggest priority” will be their child as they “navigate this next chapter.”

“We have some personal news to share,” the Big Little Lies star began the joint statement, which was shared to Instagram. “It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together,” she continued. “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

According to People, Haarmann is a founding partner of Searchlight Capital Partners – a private equity investment firm. He received his undergraduate degree at Brown University and earned a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School. He was previously a senior partner of the global investment firm KKR & Co, and is a minority owner of an NHL ice hockey team, the New York Islanders.

Much like Witherspoon, Haarmann has been married before. He shares two children with his ex-wife Mala Gaonkar, also a financier, who founded the hedge fund SurgoCap Partners in 2022.

Since finalizing her divorce from Toth in August 2023, the Emmy-winning actor has opened up about speculation surrounding her separation from her ex-husband. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Witherspoon admitted she felt grateful she was able to share the news of the breakup herself because it felt more “authentic”.

“To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening,” she said.

Despite assumptions that have been made about their divorce, Witherspoon said she still plan to be as “honest” as possible with her fans. “Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she explained, adding: “It’s a vulnerable time for me.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Witherspoon for comment.