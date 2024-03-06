Remi Bader breaks silence on split from boyfriend of two years in tearful video

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Remi Bader has opened up about her split from boyfriend Keyveat Postell in an emotional video posted to TikTok.

The fashion influencer, who’s gained more than two million followers on TikTok for her honest clothing reviews, took to the platform on 5 March to confirm speculation that the couple of two years have broken up. “Yes, guys. I am single,” she began the candid clip, which has since been viewed 2.3m times.

Bader’s TikTok comes after she had posted - and swiftly deleted - a video of herself breaking down in tears over their split. In the now-deleted clip, the plus-size model claimed that Postell had ended their relationship via text message. “When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost two years together,” she wrote over the video at the time.

Speaking to fans in her latest TikTok, Bader explained that she deleted the video because she didn’t want to “bad mouth” her ex online.

“I literally keep re-recording this because I didn’t want to cry,” she continued, fighting back tears. As she detailed their breakup, Bader revealed that Postell had called it quits days before her 29th birthday.

“This is someone I thought I was going to marry,” Bader said. “This was my best friend. I’ve never been so close to someone in my life and I really, really just wanted to believe that this was who I’d spend the rest of my life with.”

The influencer explained that Postell was the “first boyfriend” she’s ever had and she didn’t date anyone until she was 27 years old. Bader, who recently turned 29, was seen crying as she said: “I saw such a future with this person.”

Bader admitted to feeling “pretty clueless” as she navigates her first breakup, confessing that she “never really understood” how people can “move on” after calling it quits.

“I know I’ll be okay, I just think, for me, it’s going to take time,” Bader said. “One thing I’m focused on is not letting this break me.”

“I don’t regret anything. I learned a lot about myself and that I know I can give so much love to someone else and I know for me that it was real,” she added. “I just want to work on myself right now and find a way back to being happy by myself, like I was for 27 years.”

Although the TikTok star had “no advice” to give about breakups, she maintained a positive outlook about her future and thanked fans and friends for the outpouring of support.

“The messages I have got from you guys on my Instagram, and just from friends and people in the industry, and the amount of people reaching out just giving me support is truly what’s pulling me through and realising I have such freaking amazing people in my life,” Bader said.

“For three and a half years now, I’ve gone through very up and down on this platform and everytime I think: ‘Oh my god, I can’t do it anymore,’ I realise I am meant to be here and share my story with other people so that they can, I don’t know, see that that they relate to it or feel like they have a friend on here or laugh or cry with me, whatever it is,” she tearfully added, before ending her emotional video: “Yeah, we’re gonna move and we’re going to do it together and I love you guys.”

Bader and Postell began dating in June 2022 after meeting on the dating app Lox Club. The social media star attempted to keep much of their relationship private, often hiding his name and avoiding tagging him in her Instagram photos. During an appearance on Amanda Hirsch’s Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Bader noted that while she wasn’t being “coy” about her relationship, she kept him from the spotlight in order to protect his privacy.

“I’ve been very not sure what to do about all this,” Bader explained. “I’ve asked a lot of friends who have boyfriends in the industry, and they’re like: ‘Oh my God, if you can, keep it private. This kind of ruined my last relationship.’”

She publicly debuted their relationship on Instagram in November 2022, where she shared a black and white photo of them kissing. However, Bader was later forced to hit back at online trolls who claimed that her then-boyfriend was “being paid” to date her.

In the comments of Bader’s video, fellow influencers and celebrities shared their words of encouragement for the TikTok star amid the breakup. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart shared her support for Bader, writing: “I’m so sorry. It’s so hard to wrap your head around someone being there one day and gone the next. Your heart will heal. Let yourself take the time and don’t judge yourself during this process.”

“You got this,” commented The Bachelor star Daisy Kent. “Sending so much love.”

“I’m so sorry,” said Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago. “This WILL make you stronger. Keep your head up every day will get easier I promise.”