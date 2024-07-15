Selena Gomez reveals she said ‘I love you’ first to boyfriend Benny Blanco

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have given fans insight into their relationship.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 31, and her music producer boyfriend, 36, recently took part in a “Who’s Most Likely To?” TikTok challenge.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 10 million times since it was shared on July 12, showed Gomez and Blanco sitting on a couch as they answered questions about their relationship.

The Disney Channel alum sat cross-legged on a pink sofa while Blanco lay next to her, as a voice-over asked: “Who said ‘I love you’ first?’” Gomez cracked a smile and pointed to herself, letting out the word, “Me.”

Blanco then wrapped his arms around the “Wolves” singer and kissed her on the back of her shoulder.

The couple – who confirmed their relationship in December 2023 – also revealed who’s most likely to fall asleep during a movie. While Gomez raised her hand, Blanco also pointed to himself in response.

Gomez and Blanco gave a mixed response to the prompt, “Who’s the first to apologize during an argument?” They both pointed to the cookbook author after the voice-over asked: “Who eats the most?”

When asked, “Who spends more money?” the couple shrugged again in response. As for who takes longer to get ready in the morning, Gomez pointed her thumb toward Blanco. The songwriter looked up at her in apparent disagreement, but the Wizards of Waverly Place alum simply mouthed: “You.”

For the next question, “Who snores the most?” the pair shook their heads “no.” When asked which one of them is more romantic, Gomez let out a subtle smile and waved her hands back and forth, while Blanco pointed to himself.

As the voice-over asked, “Who cleans the house?” Blanco enthusiastically pointed to himself and Gomez nodded in agreement. The next question was, “Who likes to be the big spoon?” and the songwriter responded by wrapping his arm around Gomez.

The final question in the TikTok challenge was, “Who’s most likely to forget that it’s Valentine’s Day?” The couple both shook their heads firmly in disagreement, confirming that neither of them would forget the special milestone.

Romance speculation between Blanco and Gomez emerged in July 2023, after they collaborated on her recent single, “Single Soon”. The pair later confirmed their relationship in December when Gomez liked a post from celebrity news fan account PopFaction. Below the outlet’s Instagram post with the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she commented: “Facts.”

However, the couple immediately faced criticism when fans in the comment section called the music producer “unworthy” of her.

“I don’t understand,” Gomez wrote in response. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”