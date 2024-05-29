Selena Gomez addresses ‘hurtful’ criticism of Benny Blanco relationship

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez has spoken candidly about criticism surrounding her relationship with Benny Blanco.

The Rare Beauty founder, 31, opened up about intense fan reaction to her romance with songwriter and record producer Benny Blanco, which the pair confirmed in December 2023. In a wide-ranging interview with Time Magazine published on May 29, the former Disney Channel star brushed off the negative comments. However, she took a moment to reflect on how being in the spotlight has sometimes hurt those closest to her.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life,” Gomez revealed. “But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him.

She added: “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

The Only Murders in the Building star also responded to her boyfriend’s recent comments on Sirius XM’s The Howard Stern Show, in which he professed that he plans on starting a family with Gomez. Speaking to Time, Gomez laughed in response to Blanco’s declaration of love, noting: “He can’t lie to save his life. If he’s asked a question, he’ll answer it.”

While the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is happily in a relationship, she maintained that she was just as content being single. When asked whether having a partner is helpful in navigating some of life’s ups and downs, Gomez instead offered that it’s “a little irrelevant” because Blanco “isn’t [her] only source of happiness.”

“I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it. A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone, and then I kind of accepted it,” she explained.

Gomez even revealed that she was planning on adopting a child by age 35 if she was not yet in a relationship. “It just happens when you least expect it,” she pointed out.

This isn’t the first time the Emmy nominee has navigated public interest in her love life. Gomez was famously in an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Following their split, the “Sorry” singer tied the knot with wife Hailey Bieber in September that year.

When it comes to heartbreak, Gomez explained to Time that the only way to overcome the pain is to feel every single feeling – and allowing yourself to, too.

“You have to go through it. You can distract yourself and you can deny and deny all you want, but it’ll still be there,” she advised. “I just allow myself to have those days.”

Romance speculation between Blanco and Gomez emerged in July 2023, after they collaborated on her recent single, “Single Soon”. The pair later confirmed their relationship in December that year, when Gomez liked a post from celebrity news fan account PopFaction. Below the outlet’s Instagram post with the headline, “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she commented: “Facts.”

However, the couple immediately faced criticism when fans in the comment section called the music producer “unworthy” of her.

“I don’t understand,” Gomez wrote in response. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

She also stressed that Blanco is the best thing that’s ever happened to her and better than anyone she’s ever dated. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she told critics. “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”