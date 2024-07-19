Support truly

Susan Sarandon has acknowledged that she’s still “open” to finding love in her life.

The 77-year-old actor spoke candidly about what she’s looking for in a relationship during the New York City premiere of her new movie, The Fabulous Four, on July 18. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she acknowledged that she’s not ruling out the idea of falling in love again with the right person.

“I’m open to love,” she said. “On every level, absolutely. I wouldn’t say I’m looking for a guy to share my medicine cabinet, but I love an adventurer.”

The Thelma and Louise star detailed exactly what kind of person she’d like to date, saying: “I’d love to, you know, [find] anybody that’s still curious and passionate, you know?”

Sarandon has previously opened up about wanting to find love. In a 2021 interview with People, she described the kind of relationship she’d like to have.

“[I] would like to have a travel companion, male, female — age doesn’t matter,” she explained at the time. “And also, [someone] who cares about something passionately and who loves what they do, whatever that is.”

She concluded: “I guess my point is I’m pretty open, but I don’t know.”

open image in gallery Susan Sarandon attends New York City premiere of ‘The Fabulous Four’ on July 18, 2024 ( Getty Images )

Months earlier, Sarandon revealed that she was open to dating anyone of any gender, as long as they were vaccinated against Covid-19. “I don’t care if it’s a man or a woman,” she said on the Divorced Not Dead podcast in 2021. “I mean, I’m open to all ages, all colors. And those for me, those things are just details.”

The Tammy star also acknowledged that she wants to date someone who wants “to be adventuresome” and doesn’t want to have children. “At this point, they have the luxury of not needing to start a family. I have plenty of family,” she explained.

Sarandon has been in many public relationships before. She was previously married to actor Chris Sarandon for 12 years, before they split in 1979. Sarandon dated Italian film director Franco Amurri in the 1980s, and the former couple share one daughter, 39-year-old actor Eva Amurri.

open image in gallery Actors Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins with their children - Eva, Miles, and Jack - in New York City in May 2003 ( Getty Images )

After Sarandon met actor Tim Robbins in 1988, they dated for more than 20 years. Before their split, the pair welcomed two children: Jack, 35, and Miles, 32.

During her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up about her daughter Eva’s recent wedding to Ian Hock, noting that it was an intimate ceremony.

“A fabulous wedding,” she said. “This was her second wedding and I think it’s kind of fabulous to get married after you already have kids because they were participating and they were so happy about it.”

Sarandon added: “It was very small and very intentional and very sweet.”

Amurri was previously married to Kyle Martino from 2011 to 2020. Before announcing their divorce in 2019, they welcomed two children: Mateo, 10, and Marlow, nine. In March 2020, one month before finalizing their divorce, they welcomed a son: Mateo, four.