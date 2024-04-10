Travis Kelce questions how he wooed Taylor Swift: ‘She was not into sports’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Travis Kelce is still unclear exactly how he started dating Taylor Swift.

On Wednesday 10 April’s episode of his New Heights podcast with his older brother, Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end reflected on his relationship with the Grammy winner. A special guest on this week’s episode was rapper Lil Dicky - real name Dave Burd - who offered his take on why Kelce and Swift are Hollywood’s favourite celebrity couple. During the podcast, Jason pointed out that their audience includes a decent chunk of Swift’s fans, known as Swifties.

“I just think there’s something that makes everyone feel like the world is kind of like high school, where your most popular pop star, like, beloved musician somehow met, like, your most popular beloved athlete, and they actually fell in love and it’s real,” said Burd, explaining why he believes the public loves Swift and Kelce together. “I don’t know, I think anyone who hates on it is a bitter loser. But I think a lot of people who [you] would maybe expect to hate on it actually love it and acknowledge they love it because there’s just something so American about it or something. There’s something just classic about it.”

Kelce began to laugh, replying: “I don’t know how I did it because she was not into sports. So I don’t know how the f*** I did it.”

Burd then reminded the football player that he “did it” by publicly revealing that he made Swift a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour. “I know exactly how I did it,” Kelce replied to Burd’s comment.

Back in July, Kelce shared on his podcast that he was left “disappointed” when he made Swift a friendship bracelet but things didn’t go according to plan. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal”.

Now that the NFL is in the middle of its off-season and Swift is taking a month-long break before heading back on her Eras Tour, many fans are wondering whether the couple will be making an appearance at Coachella. Although nothing is set in stone, the Kansas City Chiefs star has revealed that he’s open to going to the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. During an interview with People published on 3 April, he acknowledged that he’s attended the Indio-based festival multiple times over the years, and would be happy to have the opportunity to go again.

“I am a Coachella guy,” he said. “I love going to Coachella. I love live music in general. So you might see me pop up over there at some point.”

However, Kelce confessed that he does have a busy schedule before the 2024 NFL season makes its return in September. With that in mind, he said that he’s not positive that going to Coachella will be an option for him.

“I’m not sure if I’ll go to a weekend, one or two, or if I even have time knowing my schedule’s filling up pretty quick before we get started back up for football here,” he told the outlet.