Deborra Lee Furness keeps quiet about Hugh Jackman split during radio appearance

Deborra-Lee Furness has unintentionally spoken out for the first time since she and Hugh Jackman announced their separation.

On 26 September, the 67-year-old Australian actor answered her phone after radio hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O Henderson accidentally called her on-air during their show, The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

“We have actually called you by mistake, it’s ridiculous,” Sandilands told Furness over the phone. “Seriously, this isn’t a stitch up. We didn’t mean to actually call you.”

The radio co-host assured Furness that they wouldn’t mention her recent split, noting how they had the utmost respect and love for her.

Sandilands continued: “We won’t go into it. We love you, we hope you’re well.”

While their audience may have been interested to hear Furness open up about the split, Sandilands admitted it was “too soon”.

“I don’t want to get involved in anything. But we love you, and you ring us when you want to chat,” he remarked.

Furness showed no signs that she was upset over the accidental phone call, and showed her gratitude for their respect. “Thank you guys, I really appreciate it. You’re really sweet,” she replied.

In early September, Jackman and Furness announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage. The two tied the knot in 1996, after dating for about a year.

The movie-screen regulars broke the news of their separation in a joint statement shared with People on 15 September. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the former couple said.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives,” they added.

The statement, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concluded: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Speaking to US Weekly, a source claimed that the former couple decided to split because they’d simply grown apart. “Hugh and Deb just reached a point where they were more like best friends,” they said. “There was no drama or fighting - not that anyone is aware of, anyway.”

According to the insider, the pair remain focused on settling their divorce “amicably”.

Jackman and Furness are co-parents to two children: son Oscar, 23, and daughter Ava, 18.

Meanwhile, the Greatest Showman star recently broke his silence about their separation while speaking to TMZ photographers. When paparazzi asked the Australian actor about the split, the 54-year-old actor replied: “It’s a difficult time. I appreciate your thoughts, man, thank you.”