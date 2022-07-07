Denise Richards opened up about her OnlyFans account and how her daughter, Sami Sheen, is “incredibly supportive” of it.

The 51-year-old actor discussed how she launched her OnlyFans page after her 18-year-old daughter created one during a recent interview with People. While Richards confessed that she didn’t know how the site “worked” at first, she said that she later discovered that it was a “very safe platform”.

“I think that the platform really allows creators to be able to communicate with fans in a more dynamic way and to be our true, authentic self. It’s a very safe platform, it’s 18 and over,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “You can do what you feel you want to do. It has allowed me to be able to be more interactive with fans.”

“It reminds me of when you join a fan site, whoever it was that you are a fan of,” she added. “That’s how I feel that this site is.”

According to the former model, she plans on using the subscription-based service to “connect” with her fans and will allow them to see her life “behind the scenes”.

“I’m doing everything on it,” she explained. “I want to do stuff that’s behind the scenes with fashion and beauty, and all different things. Just being able to do that, I think, is really wonderful.

Although Richards’ daughter, who she shares with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, joined the platform before her, the actor noted that she doesn’t go to her child for advice about the site. Though, she emphasised how “supportive” Sami is of her mother’s account.

“She’s been incredibly supportive of me being on there,” the Love Accidentally star explained. “Just like being on Instagram or Facebook, it’s the same thing for me, as far as that goes.”

Richards went on to share how she thinks OnlyFans is “wonderful” and allows her “to express myself in a way that I may not be able to on the other platforms.”

According to her official page, Richards charges $25 per month for access to her content.

In June, Richards made headlines when she came to Sami’s defence after the teenager was criticised online for creating an account on the platform. Her comments came after Charlie Sheen told Page Six that he did not “condone” their daughter to join the site and that it “did not occur under [his] roof”.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram about the controversy, Richards said that while she received “lots of negative comments” on social media, she still wished that she “had the confidence [that her] 18-year-old daughter had”.

She acknowledged how she couldn’t be “judgmental” of her daughter’s choices, given the fact that she starred in the film Wild Things and posed nude on a 2004 issue of Playboy. She also went on to express that she was “in awe” of Sami.

“And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age?” Richards wrote. “It took me many years and I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.”

Although a variety of content can be shared on OnlyFans, the social media platform has been widely used as an adult site where users can post NSFW videos and photos. Along with Richards, some other celebrities who have launched their own accounts include Cardi B, Carmen Electra, and Larsa Pippen.