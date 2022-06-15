Charlie Sheen criticises daughter Sami starting an OnlyFans account

Actor Charlie Sheen has voiced his disapproval after his daughter Sami announced she had started an OnlyFans account.

The 18 year-old revealed she was joining the platform – which is known for hosting sexually explicit content – on Monday 13 June.

The former film star said, “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

Sami was born in 2004 to Sheen and Denise Richards.

