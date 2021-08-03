Diddy has claimed that his decision to post a throwback photo of himself and Jennifer Lopez wasn’t trolling, but rather him just joking around with the singer.

In May, shortly after it was reported that Lopez had rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck, the media mogul posted a throwback photo from the days when he and Lopez were a couple.

In the picture, the popstar can be seen wearing a pair of light wash jeans, a white turtleneck, gold heels and oversized sunglasses, while Diddy is wearing a gray Sean John sweat outfit.

At the time, many accused Diddy of trolling the 52-year-old by purposely inserting himself into the drama surrounding her love life, with one follower claiming that the I’ll Be Missing You singer was being “petty”.

However, while speaking with Vanity Fair for the September cover story, Diddy denied that he had been trolling his former girlfriend, who he dated from 1999 to 2001.

“It wasn’t no trolling involved, that’s just my friend,” the 51-year-old said of the choice to post the throwback photo, which he has since deleted.

As for his thoughts on Lopez’s relationship with her former fiancée Affleck, who she was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004, the music producer, who was born Sean John Combs, told the outlet that he doesn’t have anything to say.

“And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life,” he added.

While Diddy chose not to comment on Lopez’s love life, he did open up briefly about his own, and what he realised following the death of his longtime partner Kim Porter, with whom he shares three children.

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ’Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing - I would have had more time,” he said, adding that he looks at his life as a “second chance”.

“I’m on my second mountain,” he said.