Diddy sweats profusely when asked to describe Yung Miami relationship at Met Gala

Diddy started sweating profusely when TV host and BMF actor La La Anthony asked him to describe his relationship with Yung Miami at the Met Gala.

In a clip of an interview that’s gone viral on Twitter, Anthony asks Diddy: “I’m asking, I wanna know.”

Diddy replied: “She gonna answer that.”

Soon after responding, the rapper started sweating and wiping his forehead as Miami giggled in the background.

“Nah, nah, yes, of course – real bad, we here,” Anthony told Diddy, adding: “Alright, real bad? It’s official, real bad?”

“I don’t know what you asked me exactly. We definitely go together real bad... She’s my date for the night, she’s incredible,” said Diddy.

Miami added: “Yeah, we on – it’s just a good date night, you know?”

“We don’t put titles on it. Everybody wants us to put a title on it, we don’t put titles on it,” Diddy added. “This is like my best friend in the world. One of the most beautiful people God has blessed me to meet, and I’m blessed that she’s my date tonight.”

Diddy then went on asking a member of staff for a napkin, admitting: “Damn, I’m sweating.”

“Maybe y’all on to something. No titles might be it, for sure,” Anthony said.

“Yeah, no titles, no titles,” Diddy said. “This cape is hot.”

Diddy wore a custom Sean John suit and cape couture set and Miami on the other hand wore a black mermaid-style silhouette paired with pearls.

In an interview with The Cut last month, Miami spoke about her and Diddy’s relationship, saying: “We had our own situation, I’m not gonna put a title on it. We were f***ing with each other hard. We were together every day at one point. He supported me, I supported him. I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it.”