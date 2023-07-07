90-year-old woman who never missed a day of work retires after 74 years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 90-year-old woman, who never missed a day of work, has officially retired after 74 years.

Melba Mebane recently completed her last day of work at a Dillard’s department store in Tyler, Texas. While speaking to KLTV 7 at a celebration for her retirement in June, she noted that she first started working at the store, which used to be a Mayer & Schmidt, in 1949 as an elevator operator.

She later went on to work in the men’s clothing department and cosmetology section of the store, which was acquired by Dillard’s in 1956.

“I loved everybody there, and I love to go to work everyday,” she said, before her son, Terry Mebane added that his mother “enjoyed the conversations with the people” in the stores.

While reflecting on her career, Tyler describe one thing that encouraged Melba to leave Dillard’s. “Most of the fellow employees all retired, and it was kind of a new generation,” he said. “So she decided that it was maybe time to do something fun.”

The mother and son also spoke to Fox News Digital, with the publication noting that Melba never took a sick day while working at Dillard’s.

Speaking to Fox, Terry also reflected on the early days of his mother’s career, as she was a single parent. He recalled that as a child, he “rode the bus in the afternoon to [his] grandparents’ house,” since his mother not only “loved her job” but also “obviously needed” it.

He went on to share a few details about his mother’s daily work routine. According to Terry, Melba wanted her usual parking spot, so she’d get to Dillard’s between 9 to 9:15am, before doors opened at 10am.

“She was the first person in the door and had her counter ready. She did the prep work,” he said. “She only took 30 minutes for lunch. She brought her lunch, went upstairs to eat lunch in 25 minutes, and then she was back on the floor because she knew that people often took off [during] their lunch hour to come to the mall to buy what they were going [to] buy, and she didn’t want to miss her opportunity.”

Terry specified that even when his mother got older, she was still set on working 40 hours a week.

“So she was working four eight-hour days, literally in her 70s and 80s. During the winter, if it was bad weather, I simply took her to work and picked her up so that she didn’t have to drive in snow or rain or anything like that,” he explained.

However, according to Terry, his mother went on to experience some health issues, which prevented her from working. At that point, he said that she had also hit the age of 90, so she felt like it was the right time for her to retire.

“She said, ‘I just turned 90, I’m not driving and most of my friends aren’t here anymore,’” he explained. “Things became more transaction-oriented and it was just different. You know, [other employees are] 25 or 35 — and she’s the old lady up at the front. But they loved her once they got to know her. Everybody in the mall knew her.”

Speaking to Fox, Melba reflected on her 74 years in retail and some of the challenges she faced at work, noting that technology was not “her thing”.

“The rules and procedures hindered connecting with people and the anxiety to perform can be weary,” she added in the statement.

She went on to share her advice to people who are now entering the workforce. “Come to work,” she said. “Never see it as a paycheck. Stay where God planted you.”

While she’s not working at Dillard’s anymore, Melba formed some relationships with her colleagues there. Speaking to KLTV 7, the Vice President of Dillard’s, Drew Dillard Matheny, noted that she’s known Melba for 65 years, before praising the 90-year-old’s strong work ethic.

“She is the happiest, most loved person,” Matheny said. “Gives so much service to the community. She’s made so many friends. I would come catch her in cosmetics and just go, ‘I wish I could be like that.’”

As noted by Fox , Melba also received a “Beyond Excellence” award, in honour of her years of work, while at her retirement celebration in June. In addition, a plaque with pictures of Melba is hanging in the walls of the Dillard’s store in Tyler, Texas.

To the publication , the manager at the of the store, James Saenz, acknowledged that the picture of Melba will remain there for “as long as Dillard’s is around”. He also praised the 90-year-old for years of service “beyond expectations”.

“Even [with] the changing times, from where she started to where we are now in the modern world, her values and everything still stand,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Terry for comment.