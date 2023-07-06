Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner has confirmed that she does not plan to retire any time soon.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Wednesday (6 July), the famous “momager” spoke about how she is taking care of her health to ensure she lives a long life.

Jenner, 67, also said she wishes to emulate her mother, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, who is 88.

Filmed before her birthday in November, the episode saw Jenner discussing how the focuses on her health in the run-up to each annual celebration.

“I start thinking about what I need to do to take care of myself and be the best that I can possibly be,” she told the cameras in a confessional.

Last year, Jenner decided to undergo a Prenuvo MRI body scan to get a full picture of all her internal organs and tissues, which she described as “important because it tells me if there’s anything going on in the inside that I should be worried about”.

She explained: “I plan on lasting a really long time. I need a lot of energy because I have this really crazy life. Six kids, 12 grandchildren, lots of other people in my life that need my energy, my attention. I wanna be able to do the things I want to do.”

Jenner pointed to her mother as a source of inspiration, adding: “My mother worked until she was 82. That’s such a great example for me of someone who lived her life to the fullest, and I really emulate that life that she’s had.

“To have something that keeps you going, I think that you live longer. ‘Retirement‘ is not a word I will ever use.”

Following her scan, Jenner had a conversation with her doctor to get the results.

He told her: “You’re incredibly healthy. Knowing your age, I’d kind of put you well into the forties, is where your body fits.” A delight Jenner replied: “That’s amazing!”

In another confessional, she said: “I am literally 40 years old – physically. To hear that I’m young on the inside is so happy.

“Can’t wait to tell my kids I’m their same age. I’m 40 again, guys. I’m 40. And my brain looks great, by the way.”

In a previous episode of the popular Hulu reality series, which is a spin-off of the original Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner confessed she felt “guilty” for pushing her children into a life in the spotlight.

Last week, the reality star reflected on the scrutiny her family has faced in their bid for fame.

“We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves, and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like I’ve helped build something that can also be a burden.

“The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It’s hard, it’s a struggle.”

Jenner catapulted her family to fame in 2007 when she launched Keeping Up with the Kardashians on the E! network, after getting the green light from Ryan Seacrest to start her own reality show. She oversees her children’s professional lives and has had a significant hand in their individual successes.

Last year, she earned a spot on Forbes’ second annual 50 Over 50 List for turning her family “into a household name and her kids into entrepreneurs”.