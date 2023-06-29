Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner confessed that she has felt “guilty” for pushing her children into a life of fame.

The 67-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her family being placed under the spotlight during a new episode of The Kardashians, which aired on 29 June. During a conversation with her daughter, Kim Kardashian, Kris reflected on the success that she and her family have built, before opening up about the scrutiny they’ve faced in the process.

“We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves, and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse,” she said. “Sometimes, I feel like I’ve helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It’s hard, it’s a struggle.”

After Kim assured her mother that she “shouldn’t feel this way”, Kris continued to express how this feeling still “weighs heavy on [her] heart a lot”. The manager also described the “guilt” she’s felt when her family is publicly criticised.

“Now sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin, that we’ve created this life, not only a big responsibility, but it also can be very negative,” she added.

Kim agreed, adding that “it can be really negative”. While once again praising the life her family has, Kris also said that she feels like they’re condemned for “everything”.

“I think that this life that we live, as beautiful as it, we get blamed for everything, “ she explained. “Everything is our fault.”

The Skims founder then gave an example, as she said that her sister, Khloé, has been viewed as “responsible for” her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thomspon, “cheating” on her. Kris agreed, and claimed that Khloé was also blamed when Thompson “lost a basketball game”.

Kris continued to express her sympathy for her children, adding: “I feel so bad for you guys that you have to bear that on certain days.”

In a confessional interview, the KKW Beauty said that she understood where her mother was “coming from”, since the past year had been “wild” for her family. However, according to Kim, “all of this is a part of [their] journey”.

“God makes no mistakes,” she said. “All of this is happening for us for the lessons that we have to learn here on this planet.”

During the conversation, Kris started to tear up, as she recalled how Kim was robbed in Paris in 2016, during which she was held at gunpoint by a group of masked robbers who stole nearly $10m worth of her jewellery. Kris recalled that after this happened, Kim said to her mother: “Thank god it happened to me because if it had happened to anyone else, they wouldn’t have been able to survive.”

“And it wouldn’t have happened the same way, but you handle every situation like that,” Kris told her daughter.

Kim added that after the robbery, she also told herself: “Thank God it was me and not one of my sisters because it would f*** them up for life.”

During a confessional interview, Kris explained that when her children are “in pain” she feels this pain as well. She then described the mixed feelings she’s had throughout her family’s life in the limelight.

“When my kids hurt, I hurt. And I never know what I’m gonna wake up to,” she said. “It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive, or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can’t control.”

Kim encouraged her mother not to live in the “guilt” where she thinks things like: “I wish I didn’t help all my kids get famous”. She then expressed her gratitude for her mother, since she helped her children become so successful.

“This is also our journeys and we just wanted this. And you just helped us fulfil our dreams and what our potential was,” Kim said. “Life is about hardships and how you get through them and we know how to get through them. It’s the one thing we do.”

Meanwhile, Kris’s daughter, Kendall, recently spoke out about her life of fame. During a recent interview with WSJ Magazine, she opened up about being placed under a spotlight she hadn’t necessarily asked for.

“Since I was really young, I felt out of place in my family,” she explained, while noting that she wasn’t being critical of her family. “I was born into this life, but I didn’t choose this life.”

She recalled how she got involved with reality TV at age 11, when she first appeared on her family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As her TV career has continued, she confessed that she’s “not built for this by any means”.

“I’m not good at it,” she added. “I do it, and I’ve learned how to do it.”

Kendall also reflected on moments when she felt overwhelmed throughout her childhood, as she previously screamed at the paparazzi when she was younger. However, according to Kendall, she no longer behaves this way around these photographers, as she’s become accustomed to her family’s rise in fame.

“It took me [almost] 20 years to be like, OK, I guess I’m getting used to it now and it’s fine and I get it,” she said. “I consider myself one of the luckiest people on the planet to be able to live the life that I live. But I do think that it’s challenging for me a lot more than it’s not.”