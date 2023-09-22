Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Diplo has shared his reaction to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce, after he livestreamed their Las Vegas nuptials in 2019.

The American DJ, 44, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside singer Rita Ora on Wednesday 20 September, where he weighed in on the news that his friends have called it quits after four years of marriage.

“I wish them all the love because I think they have some children,” he said, referencing the former couple’s two daughters: Willa, three, and a one-year-old.

Host Andy Cohen then took a moment to point out how the Grammy winner “famously livestreamed” Jonas and Turner’s Las Vegas wedding on Instagram in May 2019. “Livestream had just started happening,” Diplo recalled. “I was like, this is the perfect opportunity to livestream something. I didn’t know it was a secret.”

However, the music producer noted that he attended Jonas and Turner’s “real wedding” in France the following month, despite the Instagram faux pas. “I DJ’d,” Diplo said. “It was beautiful. I did it for pretty cheap, maybe free. Because I didn’t mean to [livestream their wedding].”

In May 2019, Diplo accidentally revealed that the Jonas Brothers member and the Game of Thrones star had tied the knot in Las Vegas when he shared videos from the ceremony in an Instagram Live. “Gonna hit this wedding real quick,” the caption on his Instagram Story read at the time.

He filmed Turner and Jonas exchanging vows in an intimate room of people, officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. The British actor was seen wearing a white veil and matching white jumpsuit, while Jonas wore a grey suit with a boutonnière.

The “Sucker” singer later called out his friend for livestreaming the wedding he intended to keep private. Jonas appeared on the radio show Capital Breakfast later that month, where he agreed that Diplo had ruined the surprise. “Diplo ruined it for you though,” one of the radio hosts said, to which Jonas replied: “Diplo did. Yeah, he ruined it.

An Elvis Presley impersonator officiates as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas place wedding rings on each other's fingers (Instagram/Diplo)

“I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13 year old. He posts every five seconds. He literally, like, livestreamed with dog face filters,” Jonas added, before revealing how he and his then-wife reacted when they learned videos from their wedding had been posted on Diplo’s Instagram.

“We just laughed, we loved it,” Jonas said. “We thought it was ridiculous.”

In June 2019, the pair once again exchanged vows in a second wedding ceremony at a chateau in France. While Diplo was invited to the wedding, he claimed that the bride and groom confiscated his phone so as to prevent him from sharing any photographs or videos on social media.

Diplo then shared a picture of himself on Instagram dressed in a suit for Turner and Jonas’ second nuptials, writing in the caption: “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas’ wedding because they took my phone from me and put [it] in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho.”

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, announced their divorce in a joint social media statement shared on 6 September.

“After four years of wonderful marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” read the statement, which was posted on both their respective Instagram accounts. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

The singer filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on 5 September in Miami Dade County, Florida. According to documents obtained by Today, the petition stated that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Despite initial reports that the couple’s two children have been residing with Jonas while Turner was filming a project in the UK, the petition stated that “it is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility”. In addition to asking for joint custody, the document also indicated that Jonas and Turner had a prenuptial agreement.

Jonas broke his silence about the divorce during a recent Jonas Brothers concert, where he admitted “it’s been a tough week” but urged fans not to believe anything about their relationship “if you don’t hear it from these lips”.

While Turner has remained quiet since announcing their split, she turned heads this week when she was spotted out to dinner in New York with none other than Jonas’ ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.