Discover the top destinations and travel products for the holiday of your dreams

Experience a tropical paradise with a stay an adults-only resort

( The Verandah Resort )

Newly reimagined, The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua invites adults to embark on an all-inclusive Caribbean escape.

Set amid 30 acres of tropical greenery and white-sand beaches, the resort epitomises island luxury. Its recently upgraded accommodation, restaurants and amenities have been designed for discerning travellers looking for an elevated holiday experience.

From in-water loungers and sports’ courts to expansive pools overlooking the surrounding beauty, the resort offers nothing short of paradise. For those seeking a tropical escape that combines relaxation with fantastic culinary options and entertainment throughout the day and into the night, The Verandah Resort & Spa, Antigua should be your first trip in 2025.

Discover the true beauty of the Maldives from an exceptional hotel

( Park Hyatt Hotels )

Park Hyatt Hotels are renowned for providing travellers with a refined, personal and luxury stay.

At the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, you’ll find yourself immersed in untouched nature, with a vibrant 360-degree house reef just steps away from your villa. This pristine environment has been purposefully preserved, showcasing the hotel’s commitment to sustainability and respect for the natural world.

Explore the breathtaking beauty of the remote Huvadhoo Atoll, where you can savour locally sourced culinary delights and embark on a picnic on a secluded, uninhabited island. Dive into the depths on snorkelling and diving adventures where sea turtles, blacktip reef sharks, barracudas, and tropical fish thrive.

There is an abundance of enriching activities for children, and they can learn about ocean and marine life conservation at the Dhoani Learning Center.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa invites you to experience an authentic escape that is more than just a visit — it’s a journey that touches your soul.

Discover Our Living Island-Your Island Home and indulge in the true essence of nature this New Year.

Dive into the wonders of Canada in autumn

( Destination Canada )

In autumn, the UK’s weather makes for a dreary and gloomy experience.

On the bright side, it’s the perfect time to escape. Canada in autumn offers breathtaking landscapes, vibrant colours and unforgettable adventures. Western Canada’s milder weather during this time makes it ideal for exploring national parks and enjoying outdoor activities like hiking, canoeing, ziplining and biking.

If that’s not enough, it’s also peak season for wildlife-spotting. Watch bears fishing for salmon in rivers, moose and elk roaming the forests, and whales migrating along the coast. You can also celebrate wine harvests in the Okanagan Valley and Ontario’s Niagara region, where exceptional wines are perfectly paired with world-class dining at MICHELIN-starred restaurants.

To top it all off, autumn is one of the best times to experience the northern lights, with the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Manitoba offering some of the most spectacular views.

Escape the ordinary next autumn and plan your getaway to Canada.

Revel in luxury in Sharm el-Sheikh

( Savoy Group, Sharm El Sheikh )

Experience the pinnacle of luxury with the Savoy Group’s exquisite resorts in Sharm el-Sheikh. Here, you can choose from a variety of elegant establishments.

From the Royal Savoy Hotel’s exclusive services to the refined ambiance of the Savoy Hotel, each destination offers a unique blend of elegance and comfort. The Sierra Hotel caters to families, providing a welcoming atmosphere, while the Grand Oasis Resort is perfect for those seeking vibrant energy and stunning views.

Nestled alongside the breathtaking Red Sea, these resorts offer world-class amenities and unforgettable experiences, making them the ideal destinations for discerning travellers.

Enjoy the adventure of a lifetime on a curated tour

( Explore )

Having run over 350 guided tours in more than 100 countries, it’s safe to say that Explore is one of the world’s most trusted providers of all things adventure.

With Explore, an unforgettable experience is guaranteed, and the team are dedicated to taking you closer to the country, its culture and its people. The best things in life are often unplanned, and that’s why Explore’s tour leaders use their expert insider knowledge and local connections to seize unexpected and spontaneous opportunities, unlikely to be replicated with any other provider.

From Italy and Morocco to Japan and Costa Rica, Explore’s tours can be found all over the world. Once your trip is booked, you’ll be provided with an opportunity to meet like-minded people while feeling safe and secure in the knowledge that the tour guide will do all the hard work for you.

All you need to do is sit back, relax and let yourself be immersed in the heart of your chosen destination.

Stay powered and warm on your winter explorations

( Jackery )

Heading on a ski or snow adventure? The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is the perfect companion for your winter trips.

With a 1070Wh capacity/1500W output, and multiple output ports (AC, USB-C, USB-A, DC), it powers essential gear like heated blankets, portable fridges or your camera equipment.

Designed to perform even in low temperatures like -10C, it ensures you stay connected and warm. Its fast-charging capabilities and reliable battery management system make it an essential part of your snow-bound escape, providing power and peace of mind when you need it most.

This Christmas, take advantage of the seasonal sales and visit the website or our Amazon page.

Ski down some of the best slopes in Europe

( Aosta Valley )

Deep within the northwest of Italy, there’s a small region that sits quietly, but has some of the most spectacular scenery in the world.

In the heart of the Alps — bordered by France and Switzerland — Aosta Valley offers world-class skiing and snowboarding slopes across some of the highest peaks in Europe: Matterhorn, Monte Rosa, Gran Paradiso and, the king of them all, Mont Blanc.

With 19 resorts, over 500 miles of slopes, eight snow parks and an international ski pass for direct access to all runs, Aosta Valley is an unbeatable destination for skiers this season. From the challenging resorts of Courmayeur and Monterosa to the international resorts of Breuil-Cervinia and La Thuile and all the way to the family friendly resort of Pila; there is something for everyone in Aosta.

Whether you’re seeking a lively apres-ski experience, a family-friendly resort or the perfect terrain for off-piste adventures, you’ll find just what you’re looking for here.

With Turin, Milan and Geneva airports all within easy reach, Aosta Valley is the ideal destination for a short and sweet winter break.

Visit Japan during its most peaceful season

( Japan Travel )

If you’re looking for somewhere different to visit this winter, we’ve got the destination for you.

Despite what many may think, winter is one of the best times to visit Japan, as it provides travellers with an opportunity to experience the country’s true beauty — without the crowds. During the off-peak season, enjoy Japan’s mild sunny weather while roaming the must-see sights.

In Tokyo, immerse yourself in the attractions and embark on a hike just west of the city. Just over an hour away is Shizuoka, perfect for relaxing in onsens with stunning views, and indulging in fresh seafood.

Slightly further afield, Setouchi is a mild, winter seaside paradise, which features regular illumination events, hot spring hotels and comforting traditional dishes. From culture and adventure to stunning nature and delicious gastronomy, you can experience all of this and more in Japan this winter. Plan an unforgettable trip today.

Journey to a land of unforgettable adventures

( Peru Wow )

This new year, experience Peru, a country that enchants with diverse landscapes, rich cultures and remarkable encounters.

Start in the Andes, where Cusco’s legendary citadel of Machu Picchu rises amid misty mountains, a testament to the enduring legacy of the Incas.

Next, explore the Amazon, where the lush Madre de Dios River flows through vibrant rainforest, home to exotic birds, vivid flora and hidden wildlife in one of Earth’s most biodiverse regions.

Finally, Peru’s Pacific coast calls with golden deserts, expansive beaches and an ocean full of life, offering excitement and tranquility in equal measure. Begin your journey to Peru— where extraordinary adventure awaits.

Immerse yourself in luxury in the heart of Athens

( The Roc Club & The Dolli )

The Roc Club is a sparkling, brand-new resort Club-Maison on the Athens Riviera.

Nestled in the rocky coast of Vouliagmeni — the chicest suburb of Athens — the Roc Club offers spectacular views of Astir Marina and the stunning Vouliagmeni peninsula.

The exclusive suites, rooms and apartments are graced with stunning viewpoints, bright interiors and marble baths, while the Roc Pool provides the perfect setting to soak up the sun in stylish splendour. On the Roc Veranda, you can enjoy al fresco dining with Mediterranean dishes.

Meanwhile, just a few steps away from the Acropolis, you’ll find The Dolli, an incredible hotel that epitomises ancient luxury. Step back in time to Ancient Greece and marvel at its views of the Parthenon, the Erechtheion, the Temple of Atehna Nike and Philopappos Hill among others.

From an infinity pool and a rooftop restaurant to a sacred library and a private gym and spa, The Dolli epitomises the glory of its surroundings.

Embrace freedom and luxury in the Maldives

( Cora Cora Maldives )

Cora Cora Maldives, a five-star resort in the Raa Atoll, offers a one-of-a-kind Maldivian experience.

Its recently launched Premium All-Inclusive Gourmet Meal Plan is now in place at each of its four restaurants and two bars, inviting discerning travellers and foodies to embrace freedom of choice.

Its designated spa, the MOKSHA Spa & Wellbeing Centre, offers a haven of wellness with a variety of soothing and restorative treatments and experiences to choose from. Meanwhile the CoRa Kids’ Club, the fascinating Dutch Onion Museum and the Padi Five-Star Dive Centre, all await.

At Cora Cora, relaxation and adventure is combined to provide everything you could want in a getaway. The 100 glorious villas, 55 of which are over water, emulate the relaxed and luxurious vibe of the island. Discover the real Maldives and embark on a holiday to cherish forever.

Head over to the website and benefit from the exclusive discounts currently on offer.

