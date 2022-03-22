Dogs truly are a man’s best friend.

A father won over the internet when he created a flyer for a joint birthday party with his dog. The flyer went viral online, and now legions of fans are fighting for an invite.

It all began when Twitter user @thelithonian tweeted an image of the invite on 21 March. “My dad has lost it with this one,” he wrote. “Why he make a party flyer with the dog”.

The invite featured a selfie of his dad posing with his puppy, Molly, who was standing on his shoulder. The flyer read, “You’re invited to: Jason’s 60th & Molly’s 4th Birthday Party”.

Under the selfie, the invite instructed attendees to “celebrate 60 with $60 gifts”.

Since it was posted, the tweet gained more than 250,000 likes on the app. Twitter users fell in love with the sweet father-and-dog duo, and decided to plan their own birthday party with their pets.

“I love this SOOOOO much!” tweeted Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown.

“This is hilarious,” responded another Twitter user. “And why didn’t I think of this? My dog and I have birthdays 10 days apart!”

“OMG I WANNA GO,” said someone else. “happy birthday Molly girl and Mr. Jason lol”

“My girlfriend almost, *almost* threw a birthday party for her cat,” shared one person. “These people are real and they live among us.”

Others noted how one minute a father is fighting against adopting a dog into the family, and the next minute the two are best friends.

One person said: “u be having to move mountains just to convince parents to let u get a pet, then they start doing this”.

“This is how dads act after telling you they don’t want no dog in their house,” said another user.

“I bet dad didn’t even want the dog now they having parties together,” one person said.

In a separate tweet, Jason’s son even added that his father “gave him hell” for wanting a dog when he was a little kid.