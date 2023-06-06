Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Animal hospital staff workers have stunned pet owners after revealing the surprising list of common things that may be “toxic” for their beloved dogs.

Veterinarians at the Upper Canada Animal Hospital in Ontario, Canada recently went viral on TikTok when they named some of the human foods that dogs should avoid. In the clip, which has shockingly gained more than 75 million views on TikTok, one staff member at the animal hospital asked each of her co-workers: ‘What’s one thing that’s toxic to dogs?”

Here’s everything they said.

Ibuprofen

The first veterinarian up was Morgan, who revealed that the common pain reliever is unsafe for dogs. Both ibuprofen and acetaminophen are NSAIDs, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, that are used to treat pain and inflammation in people.

For dogs, ibuprofen can easily exceed toxic levels because dogs metabolise drugs differently than humans do. It can have adverse effects on a dog’s gastrointestinal tract, kidneys or liver.

Avocados

Next, vet worker Ange said that avocados are one human food that’s toxic to dogs. Avocados contain persin, a fungicidal toxin that can cause vomiting and diarrhea in dogs, per the American Kennel Club.

Garlic and onions

According to the veterinarians Paige and Lindsay, garlic and onions are human foods that pet owners should avoid giving to their dog. While the American Kennel Club says that it takes a large amount of garlic to cause problems, some dogs may be more sensitive to garlic toxicity than others.

Both garlic and onion are members of the allium family, which contains thiosulfate. These foods can cause damage to a dog’s red blood cells, which are responsible for carrying oxygen around the body. When a dog consumes too much garlic or onions, they may appear weak and lethargic, or may end up suffering from gastrointestinal issues.

Grapes

Dogs should never eat grapes, said vet worker Sara in the TikTok video. Fruits such as grapes and raisins are so toxic to dogs that consuming just one can be fatal.

Chocolate

It’s a well-known fact that chocolate is toxic to dogs. While chocolate is a favourite treat amongst humans, it contains both theobromine and caffeine, which can speed up a dog’s heart rate and stimulate their nervous systems. The risk of a dog becoming sick from eating chocolate depends on the type and amount of chocolate consumed, as well as the dog’s weight.

Signs of chocolate poisoning usually appear within six to 12 hours after it was first ingested. Some symptoms may include vomiting, diarrhea, restlessness, increased urination, abnormal heart rate, seizures, and even death for older dogs or dogs with heart conditions.

Gum (xylitol)

Lastly, veterinarian Fiona warned that chewing gum – or anything with xylitol – is damaging for pups. Xylitol is a sugar substitute most often associated with sugar-free gum and mints. It can also be found in some dental hygiene products, and even sugar-free peanut butter.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) warns that dog who’ve consumed xylitol will have a sudden release of insulin. This can cause the dog’s blood sugar to drop and result in hypoglycemia. Research has found that liver enzymes can also become elevated in dogs after they eat xylitol, leading to liver damage or failure.

In the comments of the viral TikTok video, many pet owners were stunned by the list of human foods that can be dangerous for their dogs. Others shared how shocked they were that their dog was still alive, despite feeding them some of the “toxic” foods.

“After watching this I’m convinced my dog is invincible,” joked one user.

“How the hell are my dogs still alive?” another person asked.

“My dog must have super powers or something,” someone else wrote.