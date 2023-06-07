Amanda Holden mocks Holly Willoughby’s ‘Are you OK?’ This Morning statement

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amanda Holden has brutally mocked Holly Willoughby’s statement made on This Morning on Monday (5 June) after she presented the show alone for the first time since Philip Schofield’s exit.

Willoughby has been widely criticised for her opening statement on Monday’s episode of This Morning, which saw her give an emotional statement addressing the scandal surrounding her former co-host.

“Right, deep breath,” Willoughby said as she opened the show, before asking her audience: “Firstly, are you OK? I hope so.”

Some viewers have since branded Willoughby’s statement as “ridiculous”, accusing the show of “self importance” in the wake of the scandal.

Holden, 52, recently joined others in mocking the statement. Sharing a video to her Instagram Story to discuss the outfit she was wearing on Tuesday (6 June), Holden chose to open the video saying: “Hello, it is Tuesday, are you OK?”

The Britain’s Got Talent judge previously hosted episodes of This Morning with the now-departed Schofield in 2014 when Willoughby was on maternity leave.

While Holden did not directly address the scandal, her words came only a day after Willoughby’s statement.

Holden was rumoured to have been “feuding” with Schofield for some years since they presented This Morning together. In 2019, Schofield responded to reports that he blocked Holden from securing several high-profile presenting roles. A report alleged that Schofield branded the Britain’s Got Talent judge “difficult to manage”, and that he “actively campaigned” for Rochelle Humes to get the gig as his stand-in co-host despite Holden being told the job was hers.

Amanda Holden asked her Instagram followers on Tuesday ‘are you OK?|’ (@noholdenback via Instagram)

It’s also claimed that Holden had been told she would replace Ant McPartlin on I’m a Celebrity, only to allegedly have her booking prevented by Schofield.

The former presenter gave an interview to the BBC last week, where he described the impact of the media onslaught since he admitted to having a relationship with a much youngerThis Morning employee while he was still married, which he described as “unwise but not illegal”.

Willoughby told This Morning viewers on Monday she was “shaken, let down and troubled” by her former co-host’s actions after the scandal came to light.

Find a full rundown of Willoughby’s reported “feud” with Schofield here. Follow the latest updates via our liveblog.