✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle with MGN over phone hacking

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Duke of Sussex has stoked a political storm by slamming the government and the press as at “rock bottom” as he gives evidence in his landmark case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher at the High Court in London.

In his 55-page witness statement, Prince Harry targeted the tabloid press more broadly when he questioned: “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

The duke had been expected to arrive at court on Monday but is now testifying on Tuesday, becoming the first prince to appear in court for 130 years.

This comes as it has been revealed Harry is battling on another front as his US visa is set to be challenged in court after he admitted illegal drug use in his memoir Spare.