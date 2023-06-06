Prince Harry court – live: Duke of Sussex stokes political storm by slamming ‘rock bottom’ government
‘How much more blood will stain their typing fingers,’ Duke of Sussex writes as he targets tabloid press
Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle with MGN over phone hacking
The Duke of Sussex has stoked a political storm by slamming the government and the press as at “rock bottom” as he gives evidence in his landmark case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher at the High Court in London.
In his 55-page witness statement, Prince Harry targeted the tabloid press more broadly when he questioned: “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages, claiming journalists at its titles – which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People – were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.
The duke had been expected to arrive at court on Monday but is now testifying on Tuesday, becoming the first prince to appear in court for 130 years.
This comes as it has been revealed Harry is battling on another front as his US visa is set to be challenged in court after he admitted illegal drug use in his memoir Spare.
Harry launches personal attack on Piers Morgan
In his witness statement, Harry attacked Piers Morgan who left Good Morning Britain for saying he did not believe claims made by the Duchess of Sussex during her and Harry’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.
The duke alleged Mr Morgan, the former editor of the Daily Mirror, had been intimidating him and his wife since he launched legal proceedings against the publisher of the Mirror newspaper.
Harry said in his statement: “Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan, who was the editor of the Daily Mirror between 1995 and 2004, presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship.”
‘Vast majority’ result of some unlawful activity, believes Harry
The duke told the court his understanding is that there have been a “huge number” of private investigator invoices uncovered from around the time of articles that appeared, and said he believed the “vast majority” of stories that appeared were the result of some unlawful activity.
He said he understood that the “competitiveness of newspapers” at the time meant journalists were told “to go and find a different version of that story” or an exclusive angle.
Asked whether he was basing his complaints about MGN articles on invoices, he said: “My understanding is that during this period the hacking was done on burner phones so there is no call data and most of the evidence has been destroyed, so I have little to go on.”
MGN journalists used unlawful methods to get ‘exclusive’ angles on existing stories - Harry
In response to a number of questions from Andrew Green KC about why Harry has complained of articles in MGN titles when the same information had previously been put into the public domain by other media outlets, the duke said his understanding was that MGN journalists used unlawful methods to get “exclusive” angles on existing stories or to move the story on in some way.
Answering one question, he said: “You would have to ask the journalists themselves how they got this.” He also said he understood one of the companies used by MGN was “regularly used and connected to phone hacking”.
The duke said his understanding came from his legal team or “through legal paperwork”, including private investigator invoices, he had seen.
He said in some instances he had been shown it was “not the invoices themselves but the company behind the invoices”. Asked further about invoice evidence, Harry said: “Again, that is a question for my legal team, I can only go on what I know.”
Mr Green at one point asked the duke if his legal team had prepared his witness statement, shown him it, and he had “simply signed it”, to which Harry replied: “Absolutely not.”
He added that private investigator invoices from around the time of articles were “highly suspicious”, adding: “As well as missed calls and other dropped calls before and after and around the time of these articles themselves.”
ICYMI: Who is James Hewitt, the officer who had an affair with Princess Diana?
Military man Major James Hewitt was embroiled in one of the biggest royal scandals of the last century, when he had an affair with the Princess of Wales, Diana, during her marriage to Prince Charles.
Well-known to those who lived through the press frenzy of the era, Diana’s and Hewitt’s affair hit all the headlines – especially after the affair was confirmed by the princess herself in her BBC Panorama interview.
But you may not know much else about Hewitt and how he came to be caught up in a royal drama.
Jade Bremner reports.
James Hewitt, the officer who had an affair with Princess Diana
Hewitt continues to be a figure of interest when it comes to the royal family
Duke answers questions on Daily Mirror 3am section article
The Duke of Sussex answered questions in relation to a Daily Mirror 3am section article published in September 2000 about Harry’s visit to a gastropub in Fulham, London, to mark his birthday.
Harry said it was “my understanding” that “the 3am section of the Mirror has quite a lot of evidence against them of unlawful activity”. “I have no idea how this article and the elements of this article made their way into the newspaper,” the duke said.
Andrew Green suggested that an agency photographer heard about him about being in the pub or that information could have come from its owner celebrity chef Ed Baines.
Harry said the photographer “could have been there before I got there”, later adding he imagined the chef would have been “quite busy” working.
The duke later said of the story: “It is shortly after my 16th birthday and I was hoping to have a private lunch with friends and somehow a photographer found me and somehow a story ended up in the newspaper about it.”
He said he remembered having “to leave place like that when I was occasionally out and about wanting to have some form of a life”. The duke added that he remembered “leaving a pub, restaurant, night club and being confronted by photographers”. He earlier said he did not walk on the street because “I get recognised”.
Harry criticises British journalism and government as at ‘rock bottom’
Concluding his witness statement, Harry criticises the state of British journalism and the present Government as both being at “rock bottom”.
He writes: “In my view, in order to save journalism as a profession, journalists need to expose those people in the media that have stolen or highjacked the privileges and powers of the press, and have used illegal or unlawful means for their own gain and agendas.
“In the same vein, I am bringing this claim, not because I hate the tabloid press or even necessarily a section of it, but in order to properly hold the people who have hijacked those privileges, which come with being a member of the press, to account for their actions.
“This has become a huge problem of which I have a unique perspective and experience perhaps, having had a front row seat to it. Because they have showed no willingness to change, I feel that I need to make sure that this unlawful behaviour is exposed, because obviously I don’t want anybody else going through the same thing that I’ve been going through on a personal level.
“But also, on a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our Government, both of which I believe are at rock bottom.
“Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the Government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo.”
Duke suggests stories on James Hewitt rumours aimed at ousting him from royal family
The Duke of Sussex has suggested newspaper stories about rumours his father was Diana, Princess of Wales’ former lover James Hewitt were aimed at ousting him from the royal family.
In his witness statement, Harry referred to an article in The People from 2002 with the headline “Plot to rob the DNA of Harry” which reported a bid to steal a sample of the duke’s DNA to check his parentage.
“Numerous newspapers had reported a rumour that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born,” Harry said. “At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn’t actually aware that my mother hadn’t met Major Hewitt until after I was born.”
He said he learnt of this timeline in 2014 but that this was common knowledge amongst the defendant’s journalists.
“At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me,” the duke said.
“They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories.
“Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?”
Andrew Green puts questions on parents' divorce to Harry
Andrew Green, amid questioning the Duke of Sussex about a September 1996 Daily Mirror article on Harry’s feelings around his parents’ divorce, put it to the duke that his mother had already spoken publicly about the split.
“I don’t believe she talked about it, I believe she answered questions,” Harry said.
Mr Green said there had been reporting by the Press Association some two months earlier about the duke’s feelings towards the divorce.
The duke said previous reporting could be a “red rag to a bull for a journalist that was looking… to take the story further”.
Read all 55 pages of Prince Harry’s phone-hacking witness statement in full
Giving evidence in his ongoing case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher at London’s High Court on Tuesday morning, Prince Harry has slammed the press with a damning witness statement.
In the 55-page long document, available to read in full below, the Duke of Sussex said that the alleged unlawful actions of journalists from The Mirror Group “affected every area of my life”, questioning “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”
Eleanor Noyce reports:
Read all 55 pages of Prince Harry’s phone-hacking witness statement in full
Prince Harry has detailed that the alleged unlawful actions of journalists from The Mirror Group ‘affected every area of my life’
Sketch of Prince Harry in witness box released
A sketch of Prince Harry in the witness box at the High Court in London on Tuesday has been released.
Andrew Green KC can be seen cross-examining the Duke of Sussex.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies