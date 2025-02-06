Trump sends message to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes ahead of Super Bowl

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has congratulated Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany on the birth of their third child just a few days before the Super Bowl.

The president took to his Truth Social platform on Thursday (February 6) to address the couple, writing: “Congratulations to the Chiefs GREAT Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and his very beautiful and BRILLIANT wife, Brittany, on the birth of their new baby daughter, Golden Raye.

“This is what I call a baby with great genes, both mother and father. It’s happy times in the wonderful Mahomes family. See you all on Sunday!”

The couple announced that Brittany had given birth to their third child last month in an Instagram post that showed a photo of Golden’s feet alongside a sign with her name on it. The two of them also share another daughter Sterling Skye, three, and a son named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, two.

Trump’s message of congratulations comes after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback discussed the president’s attendance at this year’s Super Bowl in a press conference.

“It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Mahomes was also asked about Trump’s previous comments when he called the Chiefs quarterback “a good winner.”

Brittany Mahomes gave birth to her third child with Patrick (right) in January ( Getty Images )

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said when asked what team he would be rooting for.

“It’s cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Mahomes said of the compliment.

Mahomes, 29, and his Chiefs teammates, including tight end Travis Kelce, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

In a press conference of his own, Kelce said playing in front of the president is “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce said during a press conference.

According to The Guardian, the president will also sit down for a pre-recorded interview that will air during the pregame show for Fox — this year’s Super Bowl broadcaster.

During the 2024 presidential election, Mahomes refused to endorse a specific candidate despite Trump praising his wife Brittany for seemingly supporting his campaign.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Mahomes said during a press conference back in September.

“I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”