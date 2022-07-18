Donatella Versace honours late brother Gianni on 25th anniversary of his murder

Donatella Versace honoured her late brother and famous fashion designer Gianni Versace on the 25th anniversary of his murder.

On 15 July, Donatella posted a sequence of photos of the businessman on her Instagram. Along with two black and white photos of the siblings, the 67-year-old designer shared an individual photo of Gianni. In the caption, she said how much she “misses” her older brother.

“25 years of missing you, Gianni. Every day, I wish you were still here,” she wrote.

In the comments, friends expressed their support for Donatella, as well as their admiration for Gianni.

“Sending so much love to you,” curve model Precious Lee wrote.

“He was a fashion pioneer that the fashion world needed,” another fan added. “He raised the bar of fashion to the world and we thank him for that.”

On social media, other famous faces paid tribute to the fashion designer, who was pronounced dead on 15 July 1997 after being shot outside of his mansion.

In an Instagram post, supermodel Naomi Campbell posted old photos with Gianni -- along with images of her in a pink dress, which he had designed.

“GIANNI VERSACE 25 YEARS AGO TODAY you were taken away from us,” she wrote. “Your family , loved ones and friends I will never forget that feeling of dread and loss. The picture in pink dress was at Spanish steps September 97 . Tribute to Gianni .. you will always be in my heart forever.”

The Versace company, which was started by Gianni in 1978, also shared a post on Instagram to honour its founder’s death.

“In memory of Gianni Versace on the 25th anniversary of his passing,” the brand wrote in the caption. “With love from all at Versace.”

During the morning of 15 July 1997, Gianni took a walk from his mansion in Miami Beach to the News Café. As he returned home, he was shot at close range in the head and neck by Andrew Cunanan. By the time of that shooting, Cunanan was already a serial killer on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list. Eight days later, he shot himself in the head and died on a houseboat in South Miami Beach.

The murder became the plot line for season two of FX’s true crime series, American Crime Story. The program, which was calledThe Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and features Édgar Ramírez as Gianni, Penélope Cruz as Donatella, and Darren Criss as Cunanan.