Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man claiming to be Drake's son breaks into his Beverly Hills mansion

Local police was called to Drake’s new $75m home when an employee spotted the intruder

Maanya Sachdeva
Tuesday 19 July 2022 09:58
Comments
Drake’s son breaks down in tears at Billboard Awards

A man claiming to be Drake’s son broke into the rapper’s $75m Beverly Hills mansion last week, Los Angeles police said.

On Tuesday (19 July), it was reported that the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) was called to Drake’s property on Friday (15 July) after one of his employees spotted an intruder near the pool house.

In a statement toTMZ, the LAPD said that, when questioned, the 23-year-old man claimed Drake, 35, was his father and that he was waiting for the “God’s Plan” hitmaker to return home. However, he was later arrested on trespassing charges.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Drake for comment.

Drake was not at his new home, which he bought from Robbie Williams earlier this year, at the time of the reported break-in.

Recommended

The Grammy winner has been spending time in Europe as per his latest Instagram posts. Representatives for Drake had earlier denied a false rumour that the artist was arrested in Sweden.

“Free Drake” began trending on social media late last Thursday (14 July), as fans shared the unsubstantiated claim that he had been arrested at a nightclub on cannabis-related charges.

Huffington Post journalist Philip Lewis quoted Drake’s team as saying: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.”

Drake was also recently seen joining the Backstreet Boys on stage in Toronto for a live rendition of the 1999 hit “I Want It That Way”.

The rapper, who was born and raised in Toronto, shared his own memory of “I Want It That Way”, telling audiences that was “the first time I ever felt like I had a shot at being cool”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in